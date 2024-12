TWO leading visionaries of Derrylaughan Kevin Barrys, brothers Pat and Hughie Cushnahan, have passed away over the course of recent days.

Described in a poignant club statement as “a pillarstone and the beating heart of our club and community”, Hughie was a dedicated and talented footballer in his youth who played in six Tyrone Senior Championship finals, including Derrylaughan’s maiden final appearance in 1957.

But his accomplishments stretched significantly beyond the field of play and he devoted an enormous portion of his life and time to many ambitious developments within the club.

An avid supporter of the club right until the very end, Hughie recently received a visit from the Derrylaughan team with the Paddy Cullen Cup, following their Tyrone Intermediate Championship triumph, a measure of the respect in which he was held.

As well as detailing his accomplishments, Derrylaughan recalled a man of ‘immense warmth and great humility’ who inspired generations of children who came through the ranks at the Loughshore club.

“We will remember a man of extraordinary morals, immense warmth, and great humility. We will remember a man who, throughout his life, did so much for everyone around him, particularly our youth.

“We will remember a man who truly embodied the meaning of the word ‘service’ and for whom the act of giving was fundamental to his very being. His energy was infectious, and his love of this club was without limit. Today, we pray that he knew we felt the same way for him.”

His brother Pat, another devoted gael who was held in the highest esteem, has also passed away.

Pat joined Derrylaughan’s club committee in 1967, the year of their first ever Senior Championship triumph, and he would later serve three separate stints in the chairmanship.

He was also a respected selector of Derrylaughan’s Reserve and Senior teams at various times during the eighties and early nineties, and played an important role in bringing through the youth in the club and backing various fundraising efforts.

Despite ill-health, Pat rarely missed a match and remained a prominent sponsor of the club right up until his death.

Paying tribute, Derrylaughan Kevin Barrys said that “His contribution and loyalty to our club over the years have been exceptional. Pat, you gave us all so much and we will never forget you.”