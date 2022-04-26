Tyrone boost as McKenna cleared to play against Derry

ALL-IRELAND champions Tyrone have been given a boost with the news that Conor McKenna will be available for selection for Sunday’s visit of Derry.

The Eglish man was sent off in the dying embers of their 2-17 to 2-10 win over Fermanagh having chipped in with two points, his only scores of the season so far.

McKenna was dismissed by referee Joe McQuillan, on a straight red card, for “contributing to a melee” but his ban has been quashed.

With Peter Harte also back in the selection mix, it gives Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher food for thought ahead of Sunday.

Tyrone lost to Derry in the 2006 Ulster championship when they were All-Ireland champions, but have won the last four championship meetings of the counties

The most recent win came in 2019 when Darren McCurry’s goal helped them see off the Oakleafers 1-19 to 1-13 after Derry had went ahead in the 56th minute.