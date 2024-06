By Niall Gartland

TYRONE have announced one change on their starting line-up ahead of tomorrow’s All-Ireland Round Robin final round clash against Cork in Tullamore.

Conn Kilpatrick is named in midfield in place of Errigal Ciaran’s Joe Oguz, who isn’t included on the match-day panel on this occasion.

Elsewhere, it’s pretty much as you were, though there is one fresh addition to the 26 with All-Ireland U20 winner Ronan Cassidy named among the subs for the first time.

The team is as follows:

Niall Morgan, Michael McKernan, Padraig Hampsey, Aidan Clarke, Kieran McGeary, Mattie Donnelly, Niall Devlin, Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick, Ciarán Daly, Ruairi Canavan, Michael O’Neill, Darren McCurry, Darragh Canavan, Seanie O’Donnell.

Subs: Oisin O’Kane, Frank Burns, Ronan Cassidy, Ben Cullen, Peter Harte, Nathan McCarron, Lorcan McGarrity, Cathal McShane, Shea O’Hare, Cormac Quinn, Tiarnan Quinn