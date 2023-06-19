Tyrone pitted against Donegal in Ballybofey

TYRONE face a tough trip to Donegal for their All-Ireland Preliminary Round Quarter-Final clash following this morning’s draw on RTÉ Radio 1.

The full details will be unveiled this afternoon, but we already know that the game will take place in Ballybofey either next Saturday or Sunday.

There’s a great deal of familiarity between the teams – they have played 11 times in championship football since 2011 – with Tyrone coming out no top of their last meeting, an Ulster Senior Championship semi-final clash in 2021 en route to winning the All-Ireland title.

Donegal have had a tough season but they were competitive in the group stages under their management team of Aidan O’Rourke and Paddy Bradley. Tyrone will be disappointed to finish third on the table, only managing a draw in their third and final game against Westmeath in a dramatic encounter in Cavan yesterday, but the main thing is that they’re still in the chase for All-Ireland glory.