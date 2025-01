Dean Maguirc College Carrickmore are looking forward to their first Ulster Ladies U16 final in the school’s history, where they will come up against fellow Tyrone school St Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon today (Tuesday) at the Rock.

The Carrickmore-based school has won previous U14 and U20 titles but the U16 title has always evaded them.

The Dean’s Ulster campaign started back in September 2024 with a comprehensive opening day win before they proved too strong in the next against local rival St Joseph’s Donaghmore.

Advertisement

The Dean were slow to get to going in this match and Donaghmore were competitive but once the momentum got going, the Dean ran away with it and ran out 8-9 to 1-11 victors.

The final group game was played before the Halloween rbeak in Tír na nÓG, Portadown, against Belfast school St Dominic’, and the Dean recovered another strong win.

Topping the group, they progressed to the semi-final where they played Sacred Heart, Newry, progressing after a very intense and closely contestd match.