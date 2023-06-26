Tyrone set for Kingdom clash in All-Ireland quarter-final

TYRONE have been pitted against reigning All-Ireland champions Kerry in their upcoming All-Ireland quarter-final clash, which will be played this weekend with the full fixture details to be clarified later today.

It’s the latest installment of a heated rivalry between the two counties. Tyrone won epic battles in 2003, 2005, 2008, as well as more recently, 2021, but Kerry came out on top in championship meetings in 1986, 2012, 2015 and 2021.

In the most recent championship encounter in 2021, Tyrone prevailed en route after an epic clash that went all the way to extra-time en route to winning a fourth All-Ireland SFC title in the county’s history.

But Kerry bounced back, winning their first All-Ireland title in a decade last year, so it’s fair to say this is a mouth-watering clash indeed.

The draw was made live on RTE Radio One this morning and threw up the following All-Ireland quarter-final clashes:

Tyrone v Kerry

Mayo v Dublin

Armagh v Monaghan

Derry v Cork