By Niall Gartland

TYRONE will host Roscommon in next weekend’s All-Ireland Preliminary quarter-final clash, following this morning’s radio on RTÉ Radio 1.

The Red Hands will take on Davy Burke’s Roscommon in their last 12 encounter, and Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher’s team will come into the game in confident form having finished their group stage campaign strongly with victories over Clare and Cork.

Roscommon ended up third in a particularly tricky group, losing out to Dublin and Mayo before sneaking into the knock-out round stages of the All-Ireland with a deserved victory over Cavan on Saturday.

The match ups are as follows and the GAA will release full scheduling information today:

Tyrone v Roscommon

Mayo v Derry

Louth v Cork

Galway v Monaghan