CONN Kilpatrick is in line to serve a two-game suspension after losing an appeal at the Central Hearings Committee at Croke Park.

The Tyrone midfielder received a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident against Cork in the final ten minutes of their championship clash at Tullamore on Saturday afternoon.

He requested a hearing to the Central Hearings Committee, who released a statement this afternoon confirming that they’ve upheld the decision on the basis that they have found the intraction proven, that is “Striking with hand, with minimal force”.

That means, as things stand, Kilpatrick will miss Tyrone’s All-Ireland Preliminary Quarter-Final against Roscommon this Saturday.

As it’s his second red card of the season, he will also miss the All-Ireland Quarter-Final should Tyrone qualify, or alternatively the suspension will carry over to next year’s National League campaign.

This isn’t necessarily the end of the process as Tyrone still have options. If they wish, they can take the case to the Appeals Committee and, if that doesn’t succeed, to the DRA, the final arbitration body.