Tyrone underage managers Donnelly and Devlin granted new terms

By Niall Gartland

IT’S fair to say there was a strong sense of continuity at tonight’s monthly meeting of the Tyrone County Committee.

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have been reinstated as joint-managers of the Tyrone Senior team, and it’s a similar tale in the underage ranks of the Red Hand County.

Stewartstown clubman Gerard Donnelly was ratified for a new three-year contract as manager of the U17s, whom he led to back-to-back Ulster Championship titles in 2021 and 2022. Donnelly led the team to the cusp of All-Ireland glory in his first year in charge (2021) but they lost by a single point to Meath in Croke Park.

Meanwhile, Paul Devlin has been handed a fresh three-year term in charge of the Tyrone U20s. The former Tyrone defender has already managed the U20s for six years at this stage, steering the side to All-Ireland glory in 2022. It was unclear whether he would seek a new term in the wake of a disappointing Ulster Championship defeat to Down back in the spring, but he decided he had unfinished business to attend to and was granted a new contract at a meeting of the County Committee in Garvaghey this evening.