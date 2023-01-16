Galbally come up short at Croke Park

Galbally 0-11

Rathmore 1-11

A DAY which began with such hope ended in the pain of an All-Ireland Intermediate final defeat for Galbally on a Croke Park occasion which saw their best efforts denied by the big impact of small margins in the quest for glory.

It was tight and tentative during an opening period in which both teams enjoyed spells of control. But a couple of narrow margins conspired to leave the Pearses with a lot of work to do in the second half as they trailed by four at the interval.

Early scores courtesy of Mark Ryan and Magherafelt native, Christopher Speirs, boosted the confidence of the Kerry and Munster champions. They looked threatening in the early stages and only some disciplined defending from the Tyrone champions kept them at bay.

Time and again Conor Quinn, Christopher Morris and Liam Rafferty made important interceptions. Although, as in other matches, they were slow to settle, the Tyrone champions eventually found their range.

First Daniel Kerr raced through to finish off a good move also involving Sean Murphy. Then Conor Donaghy pointed a free to leave the teams level. With Liam Rafferty, Sean Wylie and Ronan Nugent running with purpose at the Rathmore defence, and Cormac Donnelly and Enda McGarrity following through, they looked capable of yielding the desired dividend.

That almost was how it proved, too, as they finished that first quarter on a high. Great work by Enda McGarrity, saw him race through, play a good interchange with Ronan Nugent and then shoot from close range. However, the Rathmore goalkeeper, Kenneth O’Keefe, was equal to the task, and the goal was denied.

Conor Donaghy converted the resultant 45 metre kick as Galbally led for the first time in the game. But, as the half approached its climax, they couldn’t discover the attacking fluency which has characterised their play throughout their run to the county and provincial titles.

Shane Ryan equalised for Rathmore and then fortune favoured him moments later for the opening goal. He followed a ball in from Christopher Speirs and palmed to the net, after the Galbally goalkeeper, Ronan McGeary had done well to save a point.

A pointed free from Daniel Kerr did settle the Pearses soon after, but it was Rathmore who dominated the closing stages of that first half. Mark and Cathal Ryan controlled matters for them around the centre, while Christopher Speirs and Shane Ryan dodged to good effect up front. It ensured that they created numerous chances, and points from Brendan O’Keefe and Christopher Speirs saw them open up a 1-5 to 0-4 interval lead.

But the task facing the Pearses became even tougher on the resumption. First James Darmody fired over to extend the Rathmore lead. Then a lengthy break for an injury upset the rhythm of the tie, and when play resumed Shane Ryan fired over to extend their lead. There were now 11 minutes gone in that second half, the Kerry side were now 1-7 to 0-4 ahead, and Galbally had yet to really find their form.

What followed was some fine possession football from the Kerry champions. Fionn Holohan, Mark Ryan, Christopher Speirs and Brendan O’Keeffe all held onto the ball to good effect, and left Galbally scrambling to find a response.

They worked hard to force the turnovers, but then time and again the breaking ball went in favour of Rathmore. As the minutes ebbed away, it became all too apparent that the Pearses needed a goal to really find a way back into contention.

However, the Kerry side instead remained firmly at arm’s length. Scores courtesy of Chrissy Speirs and Shane Ryan left them seven points ahead on a score of 1-9 to 0-5. The time showed eight minutes of normal time to play.

This was when things reached a climax. Galbally were hit by a black card for influential midfielder, Enda McGarrity. Substitute, Fearghal McGarrity, though, worked hard and raced through to set up Ronan Nugent for a point. There was still time to retrieve matters, and Galbally were intent on making the most of it.

Then came the second goal chance. A good turnover at midfield saw Daniel Kerr win possession. He raced through and picked his spot, only for the Rathmore goalkeeper, Kenneth O’Keeffe to pull off a brilliant save. It was yet another turning point which went against the Pearses.

Points courtesy of Conor Donaghy reduced the deficit soon after. It was now 1-9 to 0-8 and the seven minutes of added time gave Galbally hope. However, each time, they cut the deficit, up came Rathmore to stretch their lead again.

Those closing stages were, as a result, frustrating for Galbally. The return of Enda McGarrity provided them with fresh impetus, as Aidan Carberry, Sean Murphy, Daniel Kerr and Liam Rafferty all worked hard to try and find an opening. It wasn’t to be, though.

Two Conor Donaghy points were cancelled out by Mark Reen and James Darmody. As the minutes ebbed away, Daniel Kerr left four between them again. Conor Donaghy added another, just as the clock ticked to the end of added time. The kick-out came, Rathmore won possession and as Galbally worked to prevent them from pressing, the final whistle sounded on a brave bid for All-Ireland glory by the Pearses.