Galbally goalscorer Barry sets new target

FOND memories of an Ulster title success have been set to the one aside as Galbally returned to training over the Christmas period before embarking on what they hope will be an All-Ireland series to remember during the coming weeks.

The Pearses defeated Corduff of Monaghan last week 1-9 to 0-5 to claim the provincial title.

Now Paddy Crozier, Joe McMahon and the players are getting set for their next outing early next month, when a place in the All-Ireland Final at Croke Park is up for grabs.

No greater incentive will be needed than this, and the players themselves are well aware of the significance of what they’ve achieved so far, and what’s in the pipeline.

But, of course, they’ll be looking no further than that next outing against the Galway and Connacht champions.

Dunmore McHales won the provincial title when they defeated Roscommon side St Dominic’s by three points – 1-16 to 1-13 – in the Connacht final at the start of December.

Barry Carberry starred for Galbally in attack in the Athletic Grounds scoring the all-important goal and is well aware of just what their efforts mean to their families and supporters.

“Paddy (Crozier) and Joe (McMahon) have been just brilliant with this team and the fine details that they put into things.

‘They’ve shown us different parts of the game and we really can’t thank them enough for bringing us all together so well during these big matches,” he said.

“They’ve both got some experience behind them and we’re so glad to have them.

‘It’s great to be in an All-Ireland series because the club has never reached this stage before.

“We don’t know all that much about the Connacht champions, but we’ll focus on our own preparations. It’s a match which is totally knew for us and I’m sure Joe and Paddy will do the research fro us.

“There’s the big prize of a place in Croke Park for the winners, but that’s not something which we’re thinking about too much because the All-Ireland semi-final is our big aim.”

Nevertheless, Galbally’s experience in Ulster suggests that they will pose a strong challenge on the All-Ireland stage, just as various teams from Ulster have done in the past.

They will be aiming to emulate the likes of Moy and Cookstown who have both won the All-Ireland at Intermediate level in the past decade.

Barry Carbery knows what will be demanded him and will perhaps be aiming to grab another goal, just as his strike in the Ulster Final proved to be the difference for them against Corduff.

“We’re not just going into the All-Ireland series to make up the numbers. Galbally are there to compete and that’s what we’ll do,” he added.

“The Ulster win was great for the club and hopefully we can go on and see how we can get on in the All-Ireland semi.”