Galbally Minors see off Clarkes in League Final

Galbally 1-11

Dungannon 1-8

GALBALLY are Grade Two Minor League champions for 2022 after they got the better of Dungannon in an entertaining decider at Stewartstown on Wednesday evening.

It was a contest laced with quality football from both sets of players with the issue in doubt right up to the final whistle. The Clarkes looked the sharper side in the opening quarter as they established a two-point lead but they failed to score again for the remainder of the half as four unanswered points from the Pearses left it 0-6 to 0-4 at the break.

An early second half goal from Enda McLaughlin helped stretch that advantage to six and at that stage Galbally looked well in control. Credit though must go to Dungannon for refusing to accept defeat and when they found the net late on through defender Jose Pereira it set up a tense finish with the Galbally defence managing to soak up the pressure and hold on to take the title.

Both sides missed early chances before the Clarkes opened the scoring with a fine effort from out on the left wing from Leo Hughes. Galbally though were soon level thanks to an Eoghan O’Neill score from a placed ball, the first of seven points that the centre half forward would register.

Fearghal Mallon then edged Dungannon in front and they added further points from a Finn Spence brace for a 0-4 to 0-2 lead, O’Neill with a quality effort in response. Galbally full forward Joseph Corrigan, who was showing well for the ball, finished off a flowing move with a point before Mark Tally provided the pass for O’Neill to split the posts from 40 metres out. Galbally had their tails up and a Sean Hughes free gave them a lead that they were never to lose before O’Neill struck again. Both sides missed chances before the short whistle sounded with the Pearses two in front.

In the opening moments of the second half a quick free from Spence found Hughes whose fierce shot just cleared the bar. O’Neill responded from a free before Galbally grabbed their goal in the 35th minute.

A good move finished with Corrigan unlucky to see his goal effort hit the post but when the ball was only cleared out to the left wing a high delivery in again this time saw McLaughlin get on the end of it to palm to the net from close range.

All of a sudden the gap was five points but Dungannon didn’t panic and two points inside a minute from Hughes and Spence left just a score between the sides again. Dungannon had their chances with Matthew Quinn unlucky to see his punched effort come back off the post before Spence made it three points in a row for the Clarkes from a ‘45’.

Galbally badly needed a score at this stage and it came from their captain Sean Hughes, who was outstanding throughout, from a ‘45’. That score steadied the ship for the winners and a quality brace from O’Neill was followed by one from Corrigan to leave it 1-11 to 0-8 in the 51st minute.

Galbally though failed to score again as Dungannon piled on the pressure with Hughes making an outstanding block to deny fellow captain Spence a goal chance.

Dungannon did get through for that Pereira goal and after that they lumped two or three high balls into the danger area but each time Galbally came out with it as they held out to take the title.