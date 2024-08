ACL DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP (WEDNESDAY)

DUNGANNON ended Galbally’s unbeaten run when they won at O’Neill Park. Paul Donaghy saw an early penalty saved by Ronan McGeary but he still went on to kick 0-8 with corner back Oisin Cowan grabbing four points with Dalaigh Jones, Matthew Quinn and Ryan Jones all on target as well.

Ronan Nugent bagged the Pearses goal with Conor Donaghy and Mark Donnelly among their points.

Carrickmore moved joint top with a win at Edendork. An early Martin Penrose goal sent them on their way on a night when they had points from Danny Fullerton, Ronan Grogan and Lorcan McGarrity. Darren McCurry weighed in with 1-7 for the hosts with Conn Kilpatrick and Corey Bell also on the scoresheet.

Errigal Ciaran emerged double scores winners at home to Omagh. Ruairi Canavan top scored for the hosts with half a dozen points with Tommy Canavan and Peter Og McCartan getting a coupler each. Conor O’Donnell and Jason McAnulla slotted over three points each for the visitors.

Ardboe got a much needed win at Pomeroy with Shea O’Hare getting their goal, Cormac Devlin a trio of points and Shay McGuigan in fine form with 0-9. Frank Burns and Jude Campbell notched the Pomeroy goals with Ronan Duffin and Kieran McGeary among their points.

Late points from Cathal Donaghy and Ruairi McCullagh sealed victory for Loughmacrory against Eglish. Pauraic Meenagh was also among their points with Luke Donnelly and Matthew McGleenan the Eglish goal scorers.

Killyclogher were convincing winners at Coalisland where Tiernan McCann, Marc Flanagan and Caolan O’Hagan got their goals with Gavin Potter and Mark Bradley suppling points. Niall Devlin got the Fianna goal with Tiernan Quinn among their points.

Goals from Darragh McGrath and Ryan Quinn helped Clonoe beat Trillick at O’Rahilly Park. Colm Garrity got the Trillick major with Lee Brennan and James Garrity contributing 0-3 each.