ZACK and Shane Gallagher, brothers from Townsend Street both secured gold medals at the All Ireland Judo Championships which were held in the National Indoor Arena at Sports Campus Ireland, Blanchardstown, Dublin, before Christmas.

Zack, aged 19, retained his senior All Ireland Judo champion title in the U60kg class, while Shane secured his first junior All Ireland Judo champion crown in the U73kg category.

Zack is currently studying in Belfast and was recently awarded a sports scholarship from the Ulster University which helps him excel in his academic studies while pushing his athletic limits allowing him to focus on what matters and perform to his best.

Shane is a pupil within Holy Cross College, Strabane, where he is studying his final year of A-Levels and hopes to secure a place within Ulster University next year.

The brothers train under Paul Green of Konarakai Judo Club, Derry and have a busy new year of competition ahead with the Scottish Judo Open Championships taking place in January.