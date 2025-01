THREE gold medals came to Dungannon’s Ren-Bu-Kan Judo Club at the All Ireland Judo Championships, which were held at the National Arena in Dublin which is the headquarters of sport in Ireland and almost 400 judoka from all over Ireland took part.

Ren-Bu-Kan judoka kept up their amazing record of having Irish National champions every year without fail since their first ones in 1974.

This time it was girl power as eight year old Fíanna McGilloway won the under 24 kilos and a little while later nine year old Kaitlyn Kavanagh won gold in the under 28 kilos.

Advertisement

In the afternoon Rachel Hawkes defeated all opposition to lift the senior ladies 70 kilos.

Rachel competes for Ireland on the international circuit and two weeks ago she won the Pan Am International in Canada. Although she is a full time athlete she still represents her club Ren-Bu-Kan.

Also stepping on the podium were two more of the club’s young girls. 11 year old Gabriella Landi battled her way to the final in the 36 kilos but had to settle for Silver and nine year old Annie Henry won a very creditable Bronze medal against girls who were much bigger in the 44 kilos category.

Not to let the girls claim all the glory 12 year old Ruan Kavanagh won five fights to reach the final of the boys 46 kilos but he lost a very close fought contest and it was to be silver this time for the former All Ireland champion.

Five more of the club took part but despite them all winning contests they didn’t make it to the medals. They were 11 year old Brogan McGilloway,12 year old Scarlett Mackle, nine year old Oscar Hayes, 10 year old Eugene McElvogue and in the mens senior event 20 year old Daniel McGibbon fighting at 73 kilos fought his heart out but lost a very close fight for the Bronze medal.

This was a remarkable result for the Dungannon club and a great way to end the year.

The club will open again in January and new members are welcome from age four and upwards to any age.

Advertisement

For details ring Harry McGuigan at 07779245925.