Glackin signs a new contract with Bannsiders

JAMIE Glackin has signed a new contract with Coleraine Football Club.

The Omagh man has put pen to paper on a three-year extension which will keep him at the Showgrounds until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The midfield play-maker had been linked with a number of clubs and a possible move away from Ballycastle Road but after talks with manager Oran Kearney the former Tyrone Milk Cup player has committed his future to the Bannsiders.



“The one thing I was certain about, was how happy I am at the club, playing every week for the best manager in the league, so it was a no brainer for me,” said Glackin.

“I tried the full time thing at Crusaders and it didn’t work out and as soon as I came to Coleraine, they gave me my chance and I wanted to be loyal.”



Glackin signed for Coleraine following a spell at Crusaders and during his time at the Showgrounds he has made 139 appearances and scored 19 goals.

Bannsiders boss Kearney was well aware of the rumours surrounding one of his star players and is equally delighted to tie the gifted midfielder down for the foreseeable future.

“We know that the rumours have been going around but to be fair Colin and I sat down with Jamie and had a really good, straight forward conversation,” said Kearney.

“I got the feeling towards the end of the season that Jaime was happy here and our conversation reflected that. He loves the club, he’s mad keen to stay and feels appreciated by everyone at the club.

‘There is a stereotype of a creative midfielder that they don’t want to do the hard yards but to be fair Jaime he’s right up there as one of our hardest workers, that’s what draws fans towards him, you know that every-time he goes out there, you’ll get a shift out of him.”