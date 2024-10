Glenelly 3-18 Eskra 1-8

GLENELLY secured an emphatic sixteen point win over Eskra on Saturday in the ACL Division Three playoffs to keep alive their promotion prospects.

Visitors Eskra just couldn’t cope with the power and pace of the hosts at Plumbridge. Ten points separated the sides at the break with Cormac McBride pulling the strings for the hosts and the Glenelly captain also played a key role throughout the second half as they dominated the contest.

Advertisement

McBride and Lorcan Mc Cullagh were constant threats in attack while Kevin McConnell, Seamus Bradley and Oscar O’Neill also impressed

Eskra had their moments. Cathal Arkinson scored a cracking goal and Finn Kelly worked hard but all too often Glenelly were comfortable.

Glenelly got off to the best possible start when a defensive slip allowed Thomas Coyle’s pass to find Ronan O’Kane who had time to roll the ball past keeper Darie McCarroll. They built up a head of steam with a hat-trick of McBride points and a well taken score from McCullagh easing them clear.

Johnny Hackett did tag on an Eskra point while Aaron Kelly flashed a goal chance wide before he landed a close range free seventeen minutes in.

The corner forward did drop over a third point minutes later but a brace of frees from a very tight angle on the right were fired over by McCullagh at the other end. Then after McBride’s goal effort was turned away on the line Conor McAneny was assured with a well delivered point to leave eight the difference.

McBride sent Mc Cullagh through for a ninth point before a cracking Arkinson goal at the other end. The ball was worked out by McNeillis to the midfielder who drilled in a great score.

Oscar and Garrett O’Neill pointed to reassert Glenelly control as Eskra struggled with the kick out. Kevin Mc Connell went close for a goal before the Emmetts conceded late scores from McCullagh, Coyle and a McAneny ’45’ leaving ten between the sides.

Advertisement

There was a reinvigorated Eskra on the restart with Tommy Meegan and Kelly hitting points but when Aaron Kelly was black carded their day was done. McBride then pickpocketed Mc Caffrey to send Garrett O’Neill in for a goal and again was the provider for McConnell who finished well from the left.

Glenelly ran their bench in the final quarter ble to introduce plenty of experience as they continued to keep the scoreboard rolling. O’Kane, O’Neill and fellow midfielder McConnell all tagged on points.

The visitors did create chances in the latter stages. Luke Kelly fired wide as they chased goals and Finn and Aaron Kelly wrapped up their scores but there was a difference in intensity between the two teams throughout.

The Scorers

Glenelly

Lorcan McCullagh (0-6), Cormac McBride (0-4), Ronan O’Kane (1-1), Garrett O’Neill (1-1), Eoghan McConnell (1-0), Conor McAneny (0-2), Oscar O’Neill (0-2), Thomas Coyle and Kevin McConnell (0-1 each)

Eskra

Aaron Kelly (0-3), Finn Kelly (0-3), Cathal Arkinson (1-0), James McNeilis and Thomas Meegan (0-1 each)