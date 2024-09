GLENELLY attacker Cormac McBride has cautioned that they would be foolish to write off the prospect of Urney shocking them in the Junior Championship first round this weekend.

League standings would indicate that this tie should be a shoo-in for the St Joseph’s who finished inside the top four in the table, in marked contrast to the struggling St Columba’s who failed to register a solitary victory on the field.

However when you toss in the derby factor, as well as the general unpredictability of Championship football, McBride is wary about looking beyond this weekend.

“ They beat us two years ago in the first round of the Championship so we definitely won’t be underestimating them by any means. They will be a different obstacle come the Championship so we are really looking forward to the game.”

That said Cormac admits that there is a feel good atmosphere sweeping across the ‘Plum’ these days and he believes that Glenelly have reason to be upbeat.

“ There is a good vibe about the camp. We are optimistic but we are aware that anything can happen in the Championship so we won’t be looking past that first game. That said we are hoping to push on this year.”

Glenelly players were central figutes in the historic back-to-back All-Ireland Schools Hogan Cup triumphs by Omagh CBS over the last couple of years, and McBride feels that the club can only benefit now from introducing that exciting crop into adult football.

“ There is a few boys, myself included, who would have came through the Brothers, and in the two recent Hogan Cup wins we have had a few boys on those teams so it’s a positive to have them now come through onto our senior team.”