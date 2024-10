Carrickmore 2-8 Moortown 1-8

TWO quick fire second-half goal strikes from Caitlin and Sorcha Gormley turned the momentum of this Ladies Senior Championship semi-final completely on its head at Rock on Saturday afternoon, as Carmen eventually doused the brave challenge of Moortown.

Buoyed by a penalty goal soon after the break, dispatched with some venom by keeper Sinead McVey, the St Malachy’s appeared to have laid the platform for a milestone triumph to further underline the tremendous strides they have taken over the past few seasons.

However that 1-6 to 0-6 advantage they enjoyed as the match ticked towards the three-quarter mark was quickly snatched from their grasp as Carrickmore came to life.

A thunderous strike from Caitlin Gormley in the 44th minute which cannoned down off the crossbar was adjudged to have crossed the line after referee Brian McCallion deliberated with his two umpires, and with Sorchra Gormley drilling into the net shortly after, Carmen were very firmly in the box seat.

Moortown battled gamely to the end, but with Gemma Begley imposing her guile and class on proceedings, Carrickmore successfully seen the job through.

Carmen raced into an early three point lead, with Niamh McElduff, Clare Donnelly and Sorcha Donnelly putting the seal on some enterprising approach work with accurate finishes.

However Moortown soon got to grips with their task, Caitlin Cozier forcing Carrickmore keeper Dearbhla Donaghy into a fine save. Three successive scores from the lively Sarah Devlin (two frees) drew them level, though midfielder Emma Wilson fisted against the base of the post, in a tussle for a throughball with keeper Donaghy.

The exchanges remained fiercely competitive throughout the first period and traded frees from Devlin and Begley at either end left it tied up at 0-4 apiece at half-time.

Scores from Siofra Loughran and Begley (free) put Carmen two to the good on the restart but after Crozier replied with a quality effort on the turn, Devlin then restored parity again after a brilliant run and conversion.

With McVey then blasting that spot kick to the net in the 40th minute, the signs were looking ominous for Carrickmore, but Caitlin Gormley’s piledriver represented an emphatic response to this mini crisis.

And with Clare McGurk releasing Sorcha Gormley to plant a low shot past McVey, Carmen were very much in the ascendancy, especially with Begley tagging on two further frees.

Moortown really needed a goal to rescue the situation but all they could muster were two late points from Aimee Conlan and Caoimhe McNally.

The Scorers

Carrickmore

Sorcha Gormley (1-1), Gemma Begley (0-4,4f), Caitlin Gormley (1-0), Clare Donnelly, Niamh McElduff, Siofra Loughran (0-1 each)

Moortown

Sarah Devlin (0-5,3f), Sinead McVey (1-0), Aimee Conlan, Caitlin Crozier, Caoimhe McNally (0-1 each)