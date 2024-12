A MILESTONE year off the field with the reopening of its refurbished O’Neill Park home culminated in tangible reward on it when Dungannon secured its first ever Senior League title with victory over Carrrickmore on Saturday afternoon.

The Clarkes fully warranted their 1-13 to 0-8 triumph in blustery Augher having bossed all bar a short spell either side of half-time when Carmen rattled off five successive points.

It was a goal from the hugely impressive Ryan Jones midway through the second half which proved the significant score as Dungannon swept to an historic triumph and he acknowledged that it was nice to make the headlines on the pitch to mirror the glowing complements made about the club’s developments off it over this past six months or so.

Advertisement

“ You need the facilities behind you to establish yourself as a top club. There is a fair few clubs doing it and there is a lot of fundraising put in to get new changing rooms, floodlights etc. It’s great to see those ambitious plans off the pitch at our club materialising, and big matches being back played there again.

“As a squad we are keen to match that now by remaining competitive on it.”

It was nine weeks since Dungannon’s last competitive game ( a league semi-final victory over Galbally) but despite that mammoth gap there was few signs of rustiness in Saturday’s display as they took to their task with real vigour and tenacity.

Ryan Jones admitted that it was tough to tailor their preparations with no date cemented into the calendar for the League Final for a long spell, due to Errigal Ciaran’s involvement in the Ulster Championship.

“ We just had to monitor how things were going week by week, with regards to Errigal’s run in the Championship.

“The date for the League Final wasn’t really set until about a fortnight ago and so after that we were able to focus on this game, whoever we were playing.

“ Over the past few months boys have gone off and done their own thing as regards keeping their fitness ticking over but the gym programmes had still been in place.

Advertisement

“ In fairness you were never going to be in full Championship mode but it was hard no doubt with no set date for a long spell. You are looking to prep for a match that hung up in the air.

“But this result was testament to the lads and the work we have put in all year. We have trained hard. It’s tough after you go out of the Championship but the boys got back training and applied themselves. You could see the way we were attacking towards the end that we had the legs and fitness despite the long wait.”

Jones felt that lifting the Brendan Dolan Memorial Trophy was due reward for the Clarkes consistency throughout the season.

“ We played seventeen league games and just had two defeats all year. That underlined the work we and what we are trying to build upon.

“ In 2020 we won the Championship and we were hoping that would just be the start of things. But we are still a very young side and are still ambitious to push on for more.

“ In 2012 we won the Division Three League and in 2014 we won the Intermediate Championship and in 2020 the O’Neill Cup and now in 2024 we win our first Senior League, so it’s about continuing to compete to win things and keep the club up at a top level.”