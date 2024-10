IT was yet another successful day for local teams in the second round of the Craig Stanfield Junior Cup on Saturday although there was one major shock with holders Enniskillen Rangers crashing out following a 2-1 defeat at Southside Rangers.

That surprise and a handful of other defeats apart, it was a largely positive story for Fermanagh and Western teams.

A Malachy McLaughlin goal was enough to see Tummery Athletic come through a tricky away tie at Rosario seconds while super sub Corey Wood grabbed a sparkling hat-trick as twice winners Strathroy Harps came from two goals down to defeat Camlough Rovers 5-2.

Dunbreen Rovers are also in the hat for the third round draw after goals by John Portas and Niall McCaffrey helped the Omagh side to a 2-0 victory at Ballykeel.

There were also other notable victories on the road. Ardstraw needed extra-time to defeat Draperstown Celtic 2-1 while Beragh Swifts emerged 4-3 victors from a penalty shootout to see off Belfast Celtic.

Castlederg United and Killen Rangers recorded comfortable home wins against Bryansburn Rangers seconds and Abbeyview respectively.

