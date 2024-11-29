‘Gr-eight’ showing by Brothers in Rannafast semi-final

Omagh CBS 8-17 St.Pats Cavan 2-6

OMAGH CBS turned on the style at Teemore on Tuesday afternoon to blow opponents St.Pats Cavan away to advance to the final of the Danske Bank Rannafast Cup.

As the final scoreline would suggest this was a dominant display from the winners from start to finish and they could well have won by a greater margin had the made the most of a number of chances that came their way.

The game was effectively over as a contest by half-time with Omagh CBS having established a 3-7 to 0-4 lead. In a good all round team display special mention has to go to Trillick attacker Peter Garrity who finished with a hugely impressive haul of 4-7 to his name.

It was St.Pats Cavan who actually opened the scoring through full forward Jay Graham but that was as good as it got for them. As Omagh CBS turned the screw.

The winners opened their account from the penalty spot as Garrity punished a foul on Cormac Darcy to convert past Cavan keeper Patrick Walsh. Moments later another green flag was raised when centre half back Ryan Baxter found the net and already you were thinking the worst for Cavan.

Garrity added a point before he had an opportunity to score a second spot kick but this time his effort was saved by keeper Walsh.

Team captain Diarmuid Martin then scored a third goal as Omagh CBS were getting a lot of joy out of pressing the Cavan kickout. They missed chances though as Cavan closed the gap slightly with a brace of frees from the boot of Graham.

In the closing ten minutes of the half Omagh CBS started to find the range with points as Garrity got three and Cathal Farley a couple before St.Pats Cavan had the final say through midfielder Fiachra Mooney.

A superb effort from distance from Garrity opened the second half scoring before Farley added to their advantage. Excel Imade, who had been playing sweeper for Cavan, had now pushed up and he got a point but it meant that his side were now even more exposed at the back.

Kieran McDonagh and Paudie Goodman tagged on points for the winners with Mooney getting a second score for Cavan.

There then came a blistering six minute spell during which Omagh CBS added goals from Garrity (2) and Peter Colton. Martin, Caolan McKinney, McDonagh and Charlie Meenan added points and while Cavan had goals from Graham and substitute Lukas Hanly it was only a damage limitation exercise at that stage.

Garrity bagged his fourth major with substitute Tom Gavin getting his side’s eighth and last goal before Garrity had the final score with a brilliant point from out on the right wing.

Scorers

Omagh CBS: Peter Garrity 4-7, Diarmuid Martin 1-1, Peter Colton 1-1, Cathal Farley 0-3, Ryan Baxter 1-0, Tom Gallen 1-0, Kieran McDonagh 0-2, Caolan McKinney 0-1, Paudie Goodman 0-1, Charlie Meenan 0-1

St.Pats Cavan: Jay Graham 1-3, Fiachra Mooney 0-3, Excel Imade 1-0

MacRORY CUP

Meanwhile MacRory Cup holders Omagh CBS made it two wins out of two with victory over fellow Tyrone side St.Joseph’s Donaghmore in Ardboe. Full forward Adrian McGurren scored the only goal after only seven seconds and that ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides as it finished 1-8 to 0-7.

Dromore clubman McGurren finished with 1-5 to his name with Conal Hegarty hitting a brace and Harley Patton also on target.

Darragh Donaghy top scored for St.Josephs with three points to his name with Ronan Lowe and Eoghan O’Neill getting their names on the scoresheet as well.

Donaghmore have lost all three games that they have played and must win their final outing to avoid elimination.

Dungannon lost narrowly to Abbey CBS. The final score in O’Neill Park was 2-9 to 0-14 with Eoin Long, Lorcan McMurray, Conor Holmes, Liam McGeary and Enda Cush providing points for the Academy but two first half goals from Conall McGeough proved to be the difference.

Holy Trinity are still searching for their first points of the campaign after losing to St.Pats Armagh at Paddy Cullen Park in Cookstown.

Halfbacks Jamie Concannon and Karol Wawrynkiewicz accounted for five of Holy Trinity’s eight points but they were hit by four goals with Eglish duo Turlough Muldoon and James Daly getting one each and the superb Michael McSorley finishing with 1-9 to his name.