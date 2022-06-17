Greencastle out to build on great start

DESPITE their encouraging start to life back in the top flight, with six points on the board after four matches, Greencastle manager Sean Teague maintains that they should actually have a maximum return at this stage.

The St Patrick’s accounted for fellow newcomers Moortown last Friday night 1-14 to 0-9 to make it thre wins from four to move up to fourth spot in the Division One table.

It was a clinical display from Teague’s charges with several excellent performances from the likes of Cahir McCullagh, Mark Carson and youngsters David Morris and Enda McKenna. The manager was pleased with the victory though still ruing the one loss that they have suffered to date.

“ It was another win but as I said it should be four wins. We slipped up against Clonoe. I thought we should have got something out of that but look we won against a good Moortown side who were close to us in the table.”

The overall performance was based on hard work although Teague was impressed by the young lads coming through the ranks.

“ I was particularly happy with the way young David (Morris) and Enda McKenna played. We are bringing through players like that. You need too and getting a win in a tight game like that was so important, you have to get a good start.”

A solid second half that produced 1-5 without reply in an early blitz emphasised just how good Greencastle were on the night although there were some hairy moments near the end.

“ I think we cleared the ball off the line four times but we were well organised and seen out the game. They brought in Peter Devlin and you know what to expect from him. He has been around a long time and is a good ball winner but there tonight I think he might only have got one high ball. Our boys were up for the challenge and did well. I’m happy with the win but it’s very early,” claimed Teague whose side had eight points to spare over Moortown at the end.

While these are still early days Teague has already set his targets and remaining in Division One is Sean’s only focus for the Greencastle club. A prolonged boardroom delay, because of Aghyaran’s well-documented appeal, was a hindrance but the side who claimed the division two crown last season have put that behind them.

Teague added: ” Look for now it’s about surviving in Division One and you need to be getting results early on to take the pressure off a bit but it’s really competitive and to get points on the board at this stage is so important. what we have been saying to the boys from the start and as I said it should be full points. I think we have performed well but we still have big tests ahead.”

The start of those big tests come this weekend as Greencastle face an Ardboe outfit that bounced back from a loss to neighbours Moortown with a good result against Loughmacrory and Teague knows what to expect.

“ Another tough test this week for us against a good Ardboe side. You know what to expect against Loughshore teams as we seen there with Moortown. They are a good team but as I keep saying we need to build on the results, just keep going the right way.”