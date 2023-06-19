Griggs sets another new record as Lecky named in Ireland squad

NICK Griggs has smashed the Irish U20 1500m record with yet another stunning performance in France.

The gifted Newmills runner was competing in the World Athletics Continental Bronze Meet in Nice on Saturday and he stopped the clock at 3.36.09 minutes to obliterate the previous best set by Cian Philips.

In establishing a new record, ninth-placed Griggs, has moved to 13th in the Irish all-time list.

At the same meeting, Andrew Coscoran set a new Irish senior record at the same distance by crossing the line in 3.32. 68.

Meanwhile, Castlederg high jumper, Sommer Lecky, will compete for Ireland in the European Games in Krakow this week.

Lecky is named in a squad of 44 athletes for the games in the Silesion Stadium in Chorzow and which double up as the European Team Championships.

Team Ireland will compete in Division Three with the main objective of gaining promotion to Division Two.

Named alongside Lecky are some of Ireland’s up and coming young athletes and a number of seasoned campaigners including Thomas Barr, Sarah Lavin, Phil Healy and Israel Olatunde.

The championships begin tomorrow (Tuesday) and will finish on Saturday.