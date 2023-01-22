Grimes edges out King in thrilling battle

PETER Grimes and Mark King produced a thrilling battle for the Omagh Motor Club Christmas Ken Irwin Autotest title on Saturday.

The event, which took place a week later than scheduled following its postponement as a mark of respect after the death of Frances Baxter, wife of Omagh Motor Club vice-president, Patsy, attracted an impressive entry from near and far.

From the off, though, it looked as though the title would be going home with either Grimes, Newmills driver King or Andy Blair, who were separated by less than three seconds after the first four tests.

Blair lost ground after the next four tests to leave King and Grimes to do battle over the deciding four, which ended with the latter winning by just 2.1 seconds in his Mini Special, from King’s Vauxhall Nova.

Christopher Gromes, Andrew Earney and Chris Grimes sealed positions fourth to sixth, with Cookstown’s Trevor Ferguson seventh in his Striker, while Coagh’s Damien Mooney was eighth in another Nova.

Castlederg’s Adam Lowry was ninth, just ahead of Jack Lowry with the returning Alistair Barker in a borrowed Mini Saloon, finishing just outside the top 10, while another Tyrone man, Mark Ferguson was 12th.

In the class battles, Class A was won by Christopher Grimes, from Chris Grimes in second and third placed Adam Lowry, with Jack Lowry fourth.

Blair won class B from Trevor Ferguson, with his son Mark third and Andrew Earney beat Seskinore’s Barker to the class C crown.

Mark King sealed the Class D accolades from Damien Mooney.

In the Clubman event, Robert Robinson claimed the overall win from veteran Tyrone driver, Norman Ferguson, who had two failed tests on his final four runs to see victory slip from his grasp. Gareth Dillon was third.

Ferguson did win class C, however, from Harold Hassard with Steven Fersuson third and Dillon claimed top spot in the class H standings from Garrett Kennedy, with Adam Brogan third.

There was an all forward competition as well, with Niall Donnelly coming out on top by almost 30 seconds from Harry Barr, with Kevin Mullan third and Drumnakilly’s Ryan McAleer fourth, while Paddy Kelly took fifth and Oran McAleer was sixth.

In the classes, Ryan McAleer won class J, Oran McAleer class K, with Barr topping the class L section from Miullan and Kelly in second and third respectively.

Full results via www.stopastride.live.