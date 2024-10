ALMOST 300 children from all over Ireland took part in the Leinster Open Championship but the local Dungannon club, Ren-Bu-Kan, still managed to win one gold, one silver and four bronze medals.

Fiáanna McGilloway won the girls’ under-24 kilos gold and then fought a weight up at 28 kilos and won a bronze. Gabriella Landi continued to add to her medal collection by winning silver in the girls’ 36 kilos, while another one of the club’s females, Scarlett Mackle, also stood on the podium with a bronze medal in the 48 kilos section.

There were also bronze medals for Eugene McElvogue and Harry McAleer who were taking part in their first big competition.

“There are plenty more competitions to come and our children are looking forward to the challenge.

“If you want to know more about this Olympic fighting sport contact Harry at 07779245925. Ages from four upwards,” said a club spokesperson.