Hat-trick hero inspires Galbally to Croker date

A HAT-TRICK of goals in the first half from Ronan Nugent inspired Galbally to a Croke Park date for the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Final.

He hit the net three times during the first half, but it was a fourth major from Daniel Kerr just minutes from the end which sealed victory for the Tyrone and Ulster champions.

It was a thrilling All-Ireland semi-final clash against Dunmore MacHales from Galway. There was never more than a couple of points between them, and it was Galbally who really made their mark against the wind.

Advertisement

Those three goals from Ronan Nugent kept them right there in contention despite playing against a strrong wind. He hit the first after only three minutes, added a second in the 16th minut and then completed the remarkable achievement in the 20th minute. Of course, there were others involved in each of the moves leading up to those important strikes and their significance cannot be over-emphasised.

Galbally led by 3-1 to 1-5 at half-time. However, things didn’t go entirely according to plan for them on the resumption.

Padraig Costello worked hard for Dunmore, and they equalised with time fast running out. Another point from him moments later edged them ahead by 1-9 to 3-2 and the stage was set for an exciting finale.

Then, Galbally hit the net for a fourth time and it was this goal from Daniel Kerr which proved crucial. He fired home in magnificent fashion after winning a long ball in from Cormac Donnelly. Ronan Nugent made sure soon after with a fisted point as the final whistle heralded a momentous achievement for the Pearses.

They can now look forward to the All-Ireland Final next weekend against the Kerry and Munster champions, Rathmore.