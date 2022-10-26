Hawkes bidding for ranking points Down Under

RACHAEL Hawkes has this week flown Down Under in search of more ranking points in a bid to fulfil her burning ambition to qualify for the next Olympics Games.

The local judo fighter competes in the Perth Oceania Open Grand Prix event against some of the very best in the world, hoping to secure a placing, or, if things go particularly well, a spot on the podium.

Hawkes, who competed in this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, knows achieving that in Australia will be something of a tall order.

“It’s going to be really tough. Some of the best fighters in the world are going to be there so every fight is going to be hard,” said the Mountfield native.

“I’m going to take each fight one at a time and focus on fighting my best in each fight. I’m hoping to at least get a placing and a medal would be amazing but the main thing is to put my best judo out there.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to fight the best in the world and a good chance to get big Olympic qualifying points. I’m very excited to fight.

“I want to perform my best and particularly at this level with opponents that have already fought at the Olympics.

“Any less than your best and they’ll take any mistake to their advantage.”

Hawkes will only be in Australia for a week before returning home but she may well be back on her travels next month again.

Rachael is considering competing in two World Cup events, one of which is Lebanon and the other in Senegal.

“I’m hoping to pick up some more Olympic points,” continued Rachael.

“Of course my particpation will be dependent on funding!

“These events are all fantastic opportunities to do Omagh and the local community proud as they have always been supportive of me and given me help and encouragement from a young age.”

Back in September, the Tyrone competitor picked up a bronze medal in a ranking event in the Dominican Republic before collecting silver at a similar competiion in Peru.

She ended the month by placing fifth in Bogota, Columbia.