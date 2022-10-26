This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Hawkes bidding for ranking points Down Under

  • 26 October 2022
Hawkes bidding for ranking points Down Under
Rachael Hawkes is competeing Down Under
Tommy NetheryBy Tommy Nethery - 26 October 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

A title decider at the double! ‘Holywood’ ending earns another victory for Strabane Four Northern Ireland titles for Drumquin club members Grant wins Red Bull Fox Hunt for the second time

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY