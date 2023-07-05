Hectic double round of Ladies League fixtures

A double round of fixtures were planned over the weekend in the Ladies All-County Leagues. While it was a nervous time for Tyrone senior manager Sean O’Kane the bulk of his squad came through unscathed.

Several games were called off in Division One and the Killeeshil vs Carrickmore did not go ahead as the visitors failed to travel with the St Mary’s getting the walkover.

A tense encounter between Fintona and Dungannon eventually went the way of the Aodh Ruadh side as they maintained their lead at the top of Division One. That’s four from four for them while Errigal Ciaran also maintained their 100% winning record.

Darren Swift’s side proved too strong for Dromore with veteran Shannon Cunningham, Eimear Corrigan and Aoife Horisk among the scorers as they tagged on five goals. It proved a bad weekend for the St Dympna’s as they also came up short against a rampant St Macartan’s who remain third in the table.

Cathy Maguire led the Macs charge at Augher as they led 2-8 to a point at the break and they kept up the pressure in the second half as Maguire finished with 2-4 of her side’s tally, with scoring contributions also from Tara O’Hagan, Colleen McQuaid and Joline Donaghy.

A point seperates the top three in the Intermediate League with Cappagh topping the table on score difference from Edendork.

Third placed Omagh had two big wins over the weekend which with several regulars unavailable, was a real confidence booster for Aidy McCanny on a week his Minors also reached the County Final at grade one level.

Cappagh hit eleven goals in wins over Glenelly and Clonoe. Caitlin Kelly and Terri Mc Cusker led the attack as they looked impressive throughout. Emma Connolly got Edendork off the mark with a goal and Meave Maxwell also hit points as the Malachy’s beat Donaghmore on Thursday night.

Three points split the sides at the break but built on a fine display from the defence Edendork pulled clear. Siun Devlin and Katie McLernon played well as Rosie Morgan Eva Corr, Laura Kelly and Maxwell added to the scoreboard.

They continued that strong team ethic into Sunday’s clash with Ardboe and eased to a comfortable win to press into second spot scoring 5-9 in the end. The Rossas won their other weekend game by a point at home to Aghyaran, who along with Donaghmore and Glenelly look to be in relegation trouble.

It proved to be a particularly tough weekend for Glenelly who shipped some big tallies against two of the form sides. Omagh impressed on Sunday night as a solid first half display with goals from Meave McSorley, Eabhan Grugan and Clara Daly gave them the perfect platform at Plumbridge. They continued their dominance of the game in the second half and despite some errors kept the scoreboard ticking over with Danie Browne among the goals.

St Enda’s started the double round with a trip to Loughmacrory and despite missing skipper Orla McNamee and Christiane Hunter they were always in control.

Cunningham, Eimear McCanny, Aine Strain and Meave McSorley were among the goals in a quality display with several of the successful minors also on show.

Coalisland and Clann na nGael are the front runners in Division Three and it was a good weekend for Tattyreah who enjoyed two wins as they sit fifth. Castlederg have put last year’s disappointment behind them as they continue to go well, recording a big win over Beragh.

The Fianna looked dominant again as they breezed past Galbally who also suffered a loss to Strabane, who bounced back from a derby loss to Clann.

The plans for going forward in the All-County League will be unveiled after this weekend’s All Ireland clash with Kildare.

Meanwhile it has been a busy few weeks in the Adman Under 14 and minor competitions in Tyrone with finals going ahead every week. The action continues with the Minor finals now kicking in after some exciting under 14 action.

Tyrone champions were also in action over the weekend in the National Feile. Kildress continued their remarkable success as they claimed the National Shield title while in regional Feiles both Aghaloo and Pomeroy reached their Shield finals only to narrowly miss out.