Holders Dromore see off Killyclogher

CHAMPIONS Dromore got their defence of the O’Neill Cup off to a successful start with an impressive 3-9 to 1-10 Senior Championship first round victory over Killyclogher at O’Neill’s Healy Park on Friday night.

St Dympna’s bookended the contest with goals from Ronan McNabb Jnr and sub Andrew McGrath, while midfielder Peter Teague also fisted to the net in the early stages of the second period.

Killyclogher endured a nighmare opening, conceding a goal and two points inside the first four minutes, but with Mark Bradley slipping over some sublime scores they reduced the deficit to 1-3 to 0-5 at half-time.

The McNabbs-Emmet and Ronan Jnr- looked sharp anytime they garnered possesssion and by the three quarter mark the holders were five points ahead.

However after Mark Hayes found the net from close range Killyclogher threatened to restore parity, only for McGrath to have the final say in the sixth minite of injury time.

The first part of the double header in Omagh saw Donaghmore eventually snuff out the dogged challemge of Greencastle after extra-time 0-16 to 0-12.

With John McCullagh and Mark Carson lively in attack, the ‘Castle led 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time, midfielder Sean Warnock chipping in with two fine points.

Ryan Cush (who finished with four points to his name) helped Donaghmore gradually assert themselves in proceedings, while captain Dermot McCann also drove up the pitch with some purpose.

Scores were hard to come by during an attritional second period but it was Donaghmore who forced their way back into it to level at 0-9 each heading into the closing straight.

Sub Cahir McCullagh looked to have won it for Greencastle with a late free, but with the last kick of the contest Conor Cush landed a free at the other end to send the match into extra-time (0-10 apiece.

Conor Cush and Conor McCann (free) helped Donaghmore ease two in front and while John McCullagh blasted over to keep Greencastle in contention, Donaghmore slotted the final three scores of the night to progress.