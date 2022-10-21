Holders Eire Ogs strong favourites to end NCC hurlers fairytale

A REMARKABLE season for Tyrone on the inter-county scene will now reach its climax at club level with a novel county hurling final that will see the reigning champions from Eire Og bid to retain their title against the surprise finalists from Naomh Colum Cille.

It’s a Saturday afternoon throw-in (3.30pm) at O’Neill’s Healy Park for the clash. The Carrickmore side are warm favourites to take the Benburb Cup again, but they will be wary of opponents who caused a huge upset in defeating Dungannon Eoghain Ruadh in the semi-final a few weeks ago. This is the first final in a decade that hasn’t featured Carrickmore and Dungannon. The pairing is a welcome change and hopes are high that a close contest is assured.

Eire Og manager, Cormac Donnelly, who hails from Co Antrim, says the clash is one that both their players and management are relishing.

“We are definitely looking forward to the game. It’s a bit of a new final for Tyrone, but we played Naomh Colum Cille. in the league and there were only a couple of points between the teams at the finish,” he said.

“The fact that Tyrone did so well in the Nickey Rackard and the Division Three League meant that our preparations didn’t really get going until the summer time. The county lads needed a bit of a break and there were a few injuries as well.

“Both those factors worked out alright. A lot of the fringe players on the panel got important game time in the Armagh league and now everybody is back playing and ready for Sunday. The success of Tyrone has given hurling in the county a real boost.”

Naomh Colum Cille’s victory over Dungannon has captured the attention of hurling followers not only in the Red Hand county but also far further afield. The Coalisland and Clonoe combination were last in the final in 2011. They have a host of quality players capable of making an impact against Carrickmore, including county star, Chris Kearns, Mike O’Gorman, Paul Greville, a former Westmeath hurler, the O’Neills and Kelly brothers.

“There’s no doubt about the quality of this Naomh Colum Cille team,” adds Cormac Donnelly. “We will have to focus on our own performance and see where that takes us.

“I’ve been involved with the Eire Ogs for three years and the standard of hurling is going up all the time. The success of the county hurlers this year shows what can be achieved, and the hope would be that this provides an inspiration for young players coming through the ranks now.

“They’ll also be wanting to push ahead in the Christy Ring Cup and Division Two of the National League next year, and from what I’ve seen at club level they’re definitely well capable of achieving that aim.”

Excitement has been building around Naomh Colum Cille following their marvellous win over Dungannon a few weeks ago.

Flags and bunting have been erected on the lamposts and houses in the area, a big breakfast event was held and the players have been quietly completing their preparations largely away from the spotlight.

Their coach and manager for the big game is former Tyrone Minor footballing winning captain, Patrick O’Farrell.