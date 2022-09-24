This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

‘Holywood’ ending earns another victory for Strabane

  • 24 September 2022
‘Holywood’ ending earns another victory for Strabane
Darragh collects the ball and looks for a gap in the Holywood line. KMG18
Chris CaldwellBy Chris Caldwell - 24 September 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Clogher coach is targeting league title and promotion ‘Omagh flyer’ Spratt seals Irish title in Downpatrick Fintona’s Maia is on ‘board’ for success in sunny California

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY