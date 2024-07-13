Horisk hopes to maintain fine record against Mourne girls

JUST like buses, you wait for one and then two come along at the same time. Well Tyrone Ladies hope that’s the case before the end of the summer as they stand sixty minutes from a second visit to Croke Park in just over two months.

The Red Hands tackle Ulster champions Down at Clones on Sunday in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship hoping to book a second trip to Jones Road, having made the Division Two League Final there just recently.

In recent times Tyrone have had the Indian sign over the Mourne girls. On the four occasions Tyrone won the Ulster Intermediate crown they defeated Down, the first of those in 2016 at St Tiernach’s Park.

However on the back of an All-Ireland junior title last year, as well as their provincial Intermediate success against Monaghan last month, there’s an air of confidence in the Mourne camp.

Monaghan of course ended Tyrone’s Ulster hopes at the semi-final stages although they team have got back to winning ways in the All-Ireland group stages, as well as last week’s victory over Clare in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Having found themselves six points down at the break, Chloe McCaffrey led the fightback, ably assisted by player of the match Aoife Horisk. The Errigal Ciaran player was delighted with the character shown by the side in Ennis that afternoon.

“ We had to work hard in the quarter final for sure. I thought we were doing well but they led by six points at half time. We got back into it with Chloe (Mc Caffrey) excellent and while I also got a goal it was really a mammoth team effort that got us over the line,” confirmed the 20- year old.

Horisk as well as her Errigal team-mates Maria Canavan, Meabh Corrigan and Elle McNamee all came through their league game with Omagh unscathed last weekend but it wasn’t all good news for the Tyrone management and several players remain injury concerns for Sunday’s trip to Clones.

Zoe Loughran and McCaffrey were withdrawn against Clare while in last week’s league clash between Killeeshil and Fintona Caitlin Campbell suffered a knee injury. Horisk knows that they will need everyone at their disposal if they are to get the better of the Mourne county.

“It will be difficult against a good Down side. We would know plenty of their players so it will take a good performance to get through.”

The student nurse, who made her debut against Roscommon last year, has contributed 2-2 in this current Championship and she remains positive as the squad continues to evolve.

“We have a great relationship in the squad. We have some great players and everyone has stood up when needed this year. It would be fair to say we have bonded well with the younger girls coming in and settling so well.”

The Ulster set back against Monaghan has been forgotten now as confidence grows in the Red Hand camp and they look to make progress in the All-Ireland series. A second visit to Croke Park in 2024 is now well within their grasp.

Tyrone could also be boosted by the return of the talented Sorcha Gormley to the fold. The Carrickmore player, and County Minor captain, has scored three goals and four points in her three Senior appearances to date, before getting injured.

She is due to play for the Minors against Dublin this evening (Thur) and all being well could yet play an instrumental role on Sunday too against Down.

Injury concerns aside Horisk stated that Tyrone are looking forward to the contest and the chance to end an encouraging season on a real high note.

“ We are happy to be in an All-Ireland semi-final and to be just one step away from Croke Park again. We really have had a great year so far but we don’t want to finish just yet.”

However opponents Down are a team very much in form. Eimear Fiztpatrick is a proven score getter with 1-4 in the Ulster Final. Natasha Ferris and Laoise Duffy are vital too in the attack. Orla Duffy is experienced at the back, while Meghan Doherty and Tyrone captain Aoibhinn McHugh are expected to have a massive battle at midfield.

Joint Down boss Caoibhe Sloan confirmed at the start of the year they wanted to go one better than last year and like Tyrone will fancy another trip to Croker. A hard fought quarter final win against Monaghan at Pairc Esler ensured their progress to the last four.