Hurlers miss out on league semi-finals

DONEGAL 1-18 TYRONE 1-17

TYRONE just missed out on a place in the Division 2B NHL semi-finals when they were undone by Oisin Marley’s late winner against Donegal in O’Donnell Park on Sunday.

The weather conditions made it difficult for both teams but there was never much between them over the course of an exciting seventy minutes. Donegal were one up at the break but Tyrone fought back and were two ahead with seven minutes of normal time remaining.

Advertisement

However, the home side finished strongly, and Setanta clubman Marley was the hero on the day with the clinching score. It was a big game for both sides as they knew the winners would progress through to the league semi-final, while a draw would have sufficed for the Red Hands.

Tyrone drew first blood through Ciaran Lagan but Donegal soon settled into the encounter. They scored three points on the trot with Liam McKinney (free), Daire Ó Maoileidigh, and Jack O’Loughlin all on target.

Mickey McCann’s charges were guilty of some loose play after that with Tyrone easily sweeping up some aimless passes forward.

The visitors upped the ante and Lorcan Devlin pointed from play before Dermot Begley landed a long-range free. The Red Hands then landed a super goal when Sean Duffin brilliantly fielded in the air and sent an unstoppable shot into the bottom corner in the 17th minute.

Ó Maoileidigh replied with a neat point but Tyrone were physically dominating and Begley and Duffin raised white flags. Jack O’Loughlin and Sean Ward posted points for Donegal, and while Devlin was on target for Tyrone, they were dealt a blow in the 29th minute when they conceded a goal.

Luke White’s free dropped short and while Richie Ryan’s attempt was blocked, Brian MacIntyre was in the right place to coolly slot to the net. That levelled the scoring but Tyrone nudged ahead again thanks to points from Begley (free) and Duffin.

Donegal finished the first half impressively and a brace from O’Loughlin as well as a score from MacIntyre had them one ahead at the break.It was all to play for in Act Two and while MacIntyre dissected the posts, Begley soon had the sides level thanks to two quickfire frees.

Richie Ryan had a quiet first half by his high standards but he came powering into the game and scored a free and a point from play. Tyrone were under pressure but they dug deep and registered five of the next six points.

Advertisement

Mickey Little made a big impact off the bench and scored three points while Begley (free) and Chris Kearns were also on target, while Donegal could only muster one effort from Ward in response. Ronan McDermott and Begley (free) swapped scores before Oisin Marley had a goal ruled out for a square ball for the home side with 64 minutes on the clock.

Donegal found themselves two down but they showed character.O’Loughlin added a huge free and then Ronan McDermott and Marley scored excellent points. Kearns tied things up again but promising youngster Marley showed his class with an outstanding winner.Tyrone couldn’t find an equaliser and Donegal held on for a slender win.

TEAMS AND SCORERS

Donegal

Luke White; Ciaran Bradley, Michael Donoghue, Padraig Doherty; Steven McBride, Bernard Lafferty, Christopher McDermott; Jack O’Loughlin (0-5, 1f), Gerry Gilmore; Brian MacIntyre (1-2), Ronan McDermott (0-2), Liam McKinney (0-1 1f); Daire Ó Maoileidigh (0-2), Richie Ryan (0-2, 1f), Ruairi Campbell. Subs: Sean Ward (0-2) for Gilmore (15 mins), Oisin Marley (0-2) for Ó Maoileidigh (43 mins).

Tyrone

Liam Dunphy; Oran McKee, Ruairi Devlin, James McCann; Ruairi Slane, Dermot Begley (0-7, 7fs), Conall Devlin; Sean Paul McKernan, Chris Kearns (0-2); Bryan McGurk, Sean Óg Grogan, Sean Duffin (1-2); Aidy Kelly, Lorcan Devlin (0-2), Ciaran Lagan (0-1). Subs: Mark McCann for SP McCann (29 mins), Anthony Crossan and Mickey Little (0-3, 1f) for Kelly and Lagan (Half-time), Turlough Mullin for Devlin (69 mins).

Referee: Brian Keon (Galway).