Hurlers record historic triumph in Castlebar

MAYO 1-17 TYRONE 2-22

CONFIDENCE is currently sky high among the Tyrone hurlers after a magnificent display of hurling saw them sweep aside the Mayo challenge at Castlebar on Saturday to emphatically seal a memorable first ever win in the Christy Ring Cup.

There was just no stopping the Red Hands as they produced a display brimming with determination, skill and workrate. Goals from Sean Duffin and Lorcan Devlin were the stand-out moments, but every player played a crucial role as their hooking, blocking and all-round commitment proved crucial.

Early points gave the Connacht side the initiative. Fergal Boland, Cormac Philips and Eoin Delaney all fired over to leave them 0-3 to no score up in as many minutes. The efforts of Joe Mooney, Daniel Huane and Fergal Boland looked set to see them maintain that initiative.

Tyrone, though, had other ideas and soon settled. The half-back line of Chris Kearns, Dermot Begley and Fionn Devlin spearheaded their revival alongside Bryan McGurk and Aidan Kelly at midfield. As a result, they found their range in fine fashion as the first quarter progressed.

Conor Grogan got them going, before Sean Duffin set up Dermot Begley to reduce the deficit to the minimum. Then, Aidan Kelly won possession at midfield and brought the teams level at 0-3 apiece after just seven minutes.

The high tempo and score for score nature of proceedings continued, but it was Tyrone who now held the initiative. Their calm approach, good touch, workrate and placed-passes made a key difference, although the dividends weren’t immediately apparent.

Michael Farrell briefly edged Mayo ahead again, but their impact was being undermined by poor shooting. They registered five wides in quick succession approaching the end of that first quarter, and were made pay by Tyrone’s accuracy at the other end.

Points courtesy of Dermot Begley and Lorcan Devlin edged the visitors ahead for the first time. Things remained very tightly contested, as a number of important interceptions from Liam Dunphy in the Tyrone goals, Ruairi Devlin and Chris Kearns worked well. Swapped scores from Dermot Begley for Tyrone and Mayo’s Cormac Philips kept things nicely on the boil, before Tyrone emphatically grabbed the initiative.

The closing minutes of that first half saw them really take control. Their quality while in possession and patient passing worked effectively. Dermot Begley brought the teams level, before a great point from Ruairi Slane edged Tyrone 0-8 to 0-7 in front. Things were to get even better for them minutes later with the opening goal of the tie. It came five minutes from the end of normal time in that first half when a long ball into the danger area from Chris Kearns reached Sean Duffin. He pulled overhead first time to hit the net in brilliant fashion.

Now Tyrone were 1-8 to 0-8 ahead and determined to maintain that advantage. It was a hectic finale to the half as Mayo tried hard to reduce the deficit, with Cormac Philips increasing their total. But the Red Hands held the upper hand at the interval as Dermot Begley’s brace of pointed frees ensured that they led confidently at half-time by 1-10 to 0-11.

Four missed opportunities at the start of the second half proved worrying. However, when Tyrone eventually got into their stride they turned on the style. Within minutes, Sean Duffin had won possession and fired over three points in quick succession. Then Conor Grogan registered another in characteristic fashion from out on the wing.

Suddenly the Red Hands had consolidated their interval advantage on a score of 1-14 to 0-11 and were poised to make an even greater impact. Moments later, goal number two arrived after a great move forward.

Sean Og Grogan passed to Sean Duffin who deftly placed Lorcan Devlin. He made space for himself before hitting the net to leave Tyrone now nine points ahead, on a score of 2-14 to 0-11.

But there was no room for complacency and two points for Mayo highlighted the need to keep the pressure on. The workrate of Chris Kearns, Oran McKee and Fionn Devlin in the defence proved important, as they held the Connacht side to just two points from a period of control which also saw them squander a goal chance.

Entering the final quarter then, Tyrone were ready to make the final push for victory. A brace courtesy of Conor Grogan provided a timely boost. Then Dermot Begley, Aidan Kelly and Grogan again registered points to leave them 11 ahead with 10 minutes remaining.

Mayo tried hard to stem the tide, but the goals that they required proved elusive. Joe Mooney and Eoin Delaney fired over for them. Cormac Philips had a shot for goal well saved. It was too late for them by the time a speculative shot from Joseph McManus slipped frustratingly into the net.

That goal, though, merely put a more respectable look on the scoreboard for the home team. Instead, Tyrone maintained the pressure and finished in style courtesy of Lorcan Devlin and Rory Weir in added time to set the seal on a memorable win.

SCORERS