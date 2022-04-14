Hyland ‘Springs’ into form at Ravenwood

JORDAN Hyland played the captain’s role to perfection on Monday when he led his Davis and Elkins University ‘Senators’ team to victory in the NCAA Athlantic/East Region’s Le Moyne Spring opener.

The Omagh man was the only player in the 116 player field to complete both rounds under-par, finishing with a round of 70 to complete the tournament with a thrilling one shot victory over West Liberty’s Alex Easthorn.

Hyland’s sensational return on the Ravenwood Burgundy course ensured the ‘Senators’ also claimed the team title by a massive 16 strokes from Charleston, who tied for second with California (PA).

But the battle for the individual honours was much closer. Hyland went into the final round five shots adrift of the big-hitting Easthorn and soon set about dismantling his rival’s advantage.

The Tyone man birdied the first two holes, while Easthorn, who won his last two college events and who has played in the US Amateurs, bogied both for a four shot swing. Unfortunately, Hyland bogied the next two and with 10 holes to go he remained five shots adrift.

But then, the match started to swing in the Omagh man’s favour with a birdie on nine, and a couple of holes later there was just three shots in it.

On 14, a 171 yard par three into the wind and over water, Hyland overshot the green with a five iron and landed in the back bunker. Thinking his chance was all but over, he played a majestic flop shot that landed in the hole, to leave his rival, who could only make par from 15 feet, stunned.

With three holes to play, Easthorn was still two up but feeling the pressure as he hooked his drive on 16 into the trees, while Hyland hit the middle of the fairway from where he found the green. A poor approach from the leader saw his ball plugged in the green-side bunker leading to a double bogey, while Jordan made par to level the match with two holes remaining.

On the penultimate hole, with a growing crowd watching, Hyland had to step away from his approach due to nerves but he settled himself to deliver an inch-perfect shot to make birdie, to take a one shot lead onto the last, which was a 210 yard par three over water.

Hyland struck his five iron to the back of the green, while his rival took seven iron and dumped it into the water right of the green. With victory looking assured, Easthorn almost holed his shot from the drop zone, lipping out, much to Jordan’s relief.

“My heart was in my mouth at that point because I thought he’d made par from the drop zone,” admitted Hyland.

“But thankfully I made par to finish two under for the day and win by one, which was nice! It was a good one, probably my best ever golfing achievement. That’s the top of the list there, It’s a huge, big competition.

“And it was great for the team to win too. As captain, I try to lead by example, but I enjoy the role and the team is made up of a great bunch of lads.”

The former Omagh CBS pupil’s individual success was his second such achievement since he moved to West Virginia to take up a golf scholarship in America when he won the UC Invitational before helping his team to the NCAA DII National Championships for the first time ever, and leading them to the quarter-finals in the process.