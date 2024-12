AFTER 16 years ‘slogging it out’, defensive stalwart Ciaran Quinn was a very happy man after Errigal Ciaran’s Ulster Championship success at the Athletic Grounds.

Sunday was surely the pinnacle of the 34-year-old’s career, and he stepped up to the plate with a stellar personal display, even driving forward in the second-half to knock over a well-taken point.

Speaking directly after the game, Ciaran said he was keen to sit back, enjoy the celebrations and absorb a historic triumph for the club.

“This is very special and hasn’t even sunk in. We’ll enjoy it and that’s the thing about being that wee bit older, you get to sit back and enjoy what’s happening instead of going buck mad I suppose!”

Quinn, always a model of consistency who plays the shirt off his back, was also delighted for the wider Errigal community, who convened in large numbers for the homecoming back in Ballygawley on Sunday evening.

“Football is massive in Errigal and always has been. As a panel we’ve always been mindful of the wider community in Errigal, both the people who are still here and those who have gone before us. That’s always in our heads and that’s this team’s driving force.”

One of the team’s elder statesmen, Ciaran says there’s no cliques and that he’s privileged to take to the pitch with elite talent like Darragh and Ruairi Canavan.

“That’s what it’s all about, it’s great to have the opportunity to play with the younger lads coming through, it’s really special, even to get to play with the likes of the two Canavans. It highlights the bond on the team, and we’re all good mates, the younger and older generations together.”

It was yet another Championship game for Errigal that went the distance, and while it’s a testament to their nerves of steel that they prevailed, Ciaran also said they have areas in which to improve ahead of their All-Ireland semi-final date with Kerry’s Dr Crokes in early January.

“You can’t beat those matches in a way, it really hardens you. We still wouldn’t be happy with parts of our performance [against Kilcoo] but you’re never going to get the perfect, 100 out of 100 performance. It’s something to work on and that’s not a bad thing.”

In the final reckoning, the outcome hinged on a sensational late winner from Peter Og McCartan, a moment that will go down in the folklore of the club no doubt.

“He’s not shy of confidence and fair play to him. He hit a brilliant point in the second-half on the other wing as well. Fair play to the young cub for having the confidence to back himself and go for it, and thankfully it all worked out.”