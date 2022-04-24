Jubilant Hanna praises his players after Tummery capture Mercer League

JUBILANT Tummery Athletic boss Ryan Hanna paid tribute to his players after they claimed the Mercer League title in their final game of the season on Saturday.

Athletic had to defeat Strathroy Harps in their final game to make sure nearest challengers Dergview Reserves didn’t pip them at the post and the Dromore side duly delivered a resounding performance to run out convincing 5-0 winners.

Tummery had taken just one point from a possible nine before they came good when it mattered most. Goals by Ruairi Sludden (2), Aidy McCaffrey, Martin Hughes and Blaine Campbell sealed the deal and Hanna was delighted that his team had got it over the line following what had been a challenging run-in.

“I don’t care what anyone says that was the hardest run-in for any title winning team,” he said.

“We played five of the six top teams, three of them away back to back. We knew that was the making or breaking of our season. You can draw with your Towns, lose to your Rangers and so on but if you beat the teams you should be beating there is a good chance you’ll win the league; that’s what we did.

“Credit to the boys, we are the champions and we fully, fully deserve it. It was tight getting it over the line but we done it today and I’m absolutely delighted.”

As it turned out Dergview Reserves lost their final game 2-1 at Magheraveely.

