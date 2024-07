JUDE Gallagher said he was thankful to be have been given the opportunity to fight in the Olympic Games after losing his last-16 57kg bout to experienced opponent Carlo Paalam.

A silver medalist in the last Games in Tokyo, Paalam, always held the upper hand and earned the verdict to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Gallagher was behind following the first two rounds, and, while the Newtownstewart man gave it his all in the final round, the 22-year-old came up just short.

Despite his obvious disappointment in defeat, Gallagher had no complaints. He said “it was a dream come true” to fight on the Olympic stage.

Speaking shortly after the fight he said, “I gave it my best shot but I came up short.

“It’s a dream come true and I have a lot to be grateful for.

“The decision didn’t go my way and I was looking for a better outcome.

“I’m very thankful to have been given the opportunity, there are a lot of people around the world who didn’t get to be in the position I’m in.

“I’m just happy to be sharing the stage with the best in the world, this is where I want to be.

“I’m happy and grateful to be here, happy for all my fans and family and being able to give them a day out. I’m also grateful for all the support back home in Newtownstewart. There was massive support for me and I’m grateful for that.”

Reflecting on the fight itself, Gallagher thought the verdict should have been closer but admitted that Paalam, from the Philippines, had been an extremely tough opponent.

Paalam was highly experienced and his small stature proved challenging for the affable Gallagher, who struck gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham two years ago.

“In the Olympic Games there are no easy opponents. He was an Olympic silver medalist at 52kg in Tokyo, a quality operator,” added the Newtown man.

