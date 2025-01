THE draw for the fifth round of the fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Junior Cup has potentially thrown up not one but two all-Fermanagh and Western ties.

In last evening’s (Wednesday) draw Enniskillen Town United were drawn at home to Killen Rangers while NFC Kesh were pulled out of the hat first to face the winners of Saturday’s fourth round clash between Tummery Athletic and Armagh Celtic.

Twice winners Strathroy Harps have been drawn away to Balnamore in the official ‘Tie of the Round’ while Lisbellaw United will travel to Raceview.

Should Dunbreen Rovers defeat Hillsborough Boys at Youth Sport Omagh on Saturday they will make the trip to Magherafelt Sky Blues.

All fifth round ties have been pencilled in for Saturday, February 1 and will be played to a finish with extra-time and penalties if required.

Full draw: Ardmore v All Saints OB; Balnamore v Strathroy Harps; Bessbrook United v Connor; Enniskillen Town United v Killen Rangers; Magherafelt Sky Blues v Dunbreen Rovers or Hillsborough Boys; NFC Kesh v Tummery Athletic or Armagh Celtic; Raceview v Lisbellaw United; St Oliver Plunkett v Derrvock.