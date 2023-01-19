Juniors keep improving

JANUARY was a busy month for the junior Wolves who played three games over the weekend.

The U16s went to Belfast to play against Queens BC, keen to extend their seven game winning streak against a team who have won only three.

The Wolves took the game seriously from the start and left no hope for the opponents with the score 1-20 after the first 10

minutes.

Advertisement

The defence provided by every player on the court was on a high level and the growing score distance between the two teams meant everyone could get playing time on the court.

The game ended with the final score 24-69 and a ninth win for the kids in the league.

Top Scorers: E. Zadoroznyj – 18 points; L. Pauza – 10 points; K. O’Neill – 8 points; T. Genevicius – 8 points; R. Mccullough – 6 points; K. Simovicius – 6 points; A. Stonys – 6 points; T. Daracius – 5 points; N. Zaveckas – 2 points.

The U14s had a busy Saturday hosting a strong Magherafelt Titans, who are second in the table, at Cookstown Leisure Centre.

Wolves players had one thing in mind – work hard on the defence, that would be the only way to try to keep up with their opponents.

And the defensive plan worked, with the young Wolves players showing a good fight and managed to lock the Titans but at the same time they struggled to find the net and make a score.

After three quarters the gap between teams was only three points with Titans in front, but that was enough for the visitors’ to get the win in the last ten minutes.

Advertisement

This was the second game that showed even with all the players joining the league for the first time this season, Wolves manage to improve every time.

Top Scorer: D.MccRory – 18 Points

After a close loss on Saturday, the U14s had to play the second match of the weekend against guests from Belfast, Ulster University Tigers.

Both teams showed quality on defence and offence but Wolves were better in the second half and took the important win to try and get the spot in to the play-offs.

A huge improvement from the squad with every individual helping on the defence, and there was a great individual show by Kacper Orzel who stepped up when needed the most!

Top Scorrers: K.Orzel – 13 points; D.Mccrory – 11 points; L,Surginas – 4 points; K.Zokaitis – 4 points; T.Genevicius – 4 points.