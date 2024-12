Dromore 0-15 Omagh 0-8

DROMORE secured a resounding victory in the Under-16 Grade Two League Final on Saturday at blustery Drumquin, their overall pace and physicality proving too much for a battling Omagh side.

Full-forward Shae O’Donnell topped the scoring charts with seven points to his name (five frees), but across the field the likes of Fionn Teague, Daragh McCann, Nathan McCusker and Tom Maguire contributed handsomely to this St Dympna’s triumph.

Dara Burns and Oran McCraney chipped in with St Enda’s entire tally, but the fact they accrued just one score from open play over the hour indicates how tough they found it to build up any concerted head of steam in the contest.

There was a low key start to the match, with Burns and McCarney on target with a free apiece for Omagh, sandwiching a pointed free at the other end by O’Donnell. While scores initially were difficult to come by there was no faulting the application or tenacity of both sets of players, with each side having to work overtime to conjure up any scoring opportinities.

Liam Dillon and Burns traded quality efforts from open play as the match began to open up but it was St Dympna’s who were playing the more polished and purposeful football and gradually that was reflected on the scoreboard.

Midfielder McCann sent a thunderous effort over the black spot, before Maguire swivelled sharply to split the posts, Nathan McCusker with the precise delivery inside.

Burns responded with a pointed free for Omagh, but in first half injury time Maguire again and O’Donnell (free) eased Dromore into a 0-7 to 0-4 lead at the turnaround.

Despite hitting a flurry of wides on the restart St Dympna’s did stretch ahead courtesy of scores from the marauding O’Donnell and Dillon, while Cormac McCusker saw a goal opportunity drift just wide.

To their credit St Enda’s kept plugging away and further frees by McCarney and Burns reduced the arrears to 0-9 to 0-7 with just over ten minutes remaining. It also took a brilliant double save by Dromore keeper Sean Henderson to deny Omagh subs Oran Farley and Daithi McGinn from finding the net.

St Dympna’s managed to steady the ship again and completely bossed the closing stages. O’Donnell added four scores to his impressive account, including a superb strike from out on the left, and Ryan McQuaid and Fionn Teague also got in on the act as the boys in blue ran out convincing winners at the finish up.

Scorers

Dromore: Shae O’Donnell (0-7,5f), Tom Maguire (0-3), Liam Dillion (0-2), Fionn Teague, Ryan McQuaid, Darragh McCann (0-1 ea

Omagh: Dara Burns (0-5,4f), Oran McCarney (0-3,3f)

Teams

Dromore: Sean Henderson, Gerwyn McGirr, Reece Winters, Sean McCusker, Oisin Colton, Jack Gartland, Fionn Teague, Daragh McCann, Eoin McCusker, Ryan McQuaid, Nathan McCusker, Cormac McCusker, Tom Maguire, Shae O’Donnell, Liam Dillion. Subs used: Cormac Hagan for G McGirr (56), Conal Treadwell for L Dillon (60),Emmett McQuaid for C McCusker (60)

Omagh: Ronan O’Neill, Seth McGirr, Peter Catterson, Nathan O’Hagan, Callum Cunningham, Caolan Lloyd, Oran McCarney, Cathal Cunningham, Liam McGuigan, Eoin Cunningham, Dara Burns, James McGarvey, Cillian McCrory, Daire Sally, Jayden Lloyd. Subs used: Oran Farley for S McGirr (23), Daithi McGinn for C McCrory (42), Junior Fullen for C Cunningham (44), Killian McClean for R O’Neill (54)

Referee: Gary Gormley (Drumquin)