Coalisland 0-15 Galbally 1-15

AN opportunist 56th minute goal from Daniel Kerr ultimately proved to be the decisive score at Father Campbell Park on Wednesday evening as Galbally surged towards the Division One semi finals to leave Coalisland going into their last game with a relegation scrap on their hands.

With so much at stake both sides played conservatively in the opening half but the second period proved to be totally different. Coalisland and the wind at their backs in the first half but failed to make use of it as it was level 0-5 apiece at the break but within ten minutes of the restart the points tally had doubled as play really opened up.

Both sides really went at it was quality scores the order of the day and just when it looked like Galbally were pulled away back came the Fianna with four unanswered points to get their noses in front going into the final ten minutes. It was anybody’s game at this stage with Daniel Kerr striking for the only goal of the game when flicking over the head of keeper Fintan Coney to win the contest

Kerr and Michael McKernan traded early points before man of the match Liam Rafferty surged forward to split the posts with a quality score. The game was only ten minutes old when Coalisland were dealt a blow when the influential Paudie Hampsey had to go off with a shoulder injury. Despite that setback a brace from Tiernan Quinn had the hosts in front before impressive Galbally midfielder Enda McGarrity drilled over to level matters.

Ronan Nugent then edged the visitors in front but moments later they had keeper Ronan McGeary to thank for an excellent save to deny Sean L Corr a goal after Quinn had done well to soccer style the ball into his path. Ruairi Campbell and Corr put Coalisland in front before Galbally defender Conor Donnelly cleared the ball off the line to prevent a certain goal. The Pearses made good their escape with Rafferty having the final say of the half.

Galbally now had the wind at their backs and they made a great start to the second half as McGarrity, Barry Carbery and Sean Murphy all landed points inside five minutes. Coalisland looked to be in trouble but they sprung Cathaoir Quinn from the bench and he made an immediate impact with a brace of points before his brother Tiernan sent over a brilliant equaliser. Patrick Campbell and Murphy swapped points before two frees from the boot of Corr had Coalisland 0-11 to 0-9 in front.

Rafferty and Kerr then both scored from play from distance before the latter edged his side in front from a 49th minute free. Coalisland though could sense that there was something here for them and another two frees from Corr saw the lead change hands again in the 54th minute. Two minutes later that crucial goal arrived as Kerr got there first before keeper Coney to flick a high ball in from Murphy to the net.

Tiernan Quinn responded with an outstanding individual point but Kerr and substitute Eoghan O’Neill (2) stretched the winner’s advantage to four. With the game deep into injury time Corr sent a free into the danger zone were it broke for Cathaoir Quinn but his rising shot cleared the bar to complete the scoring.

The Scorers

Coalisland

Sean L Corr (0-5,3f), Tiernan Quinn (0-4,1f) , Cathaoir Quinn (0-3), Michael McKernan, Ruairi Campbell, Patrick Campbell (0-1 each)

Galbally

Daniel Kerr (1-4,2f), Liam Rafferty (0-3), Enda McGarrity (0-2), Eoghan O’Neill (0-2), Sean Murphy (0-2), Ronan Nugent, Barry Carberry (0-1 each)