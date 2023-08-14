Key games in Division One this Wednesday night

The first round of the Tyrone Junior Reserve Championship is down for decision this coming Wednesday night (Aug 16th) with six matches in total scheduled.
On a busy night there is also three matches to be played in ACL Division One which will have ramifications in particular for the bottom end of the table, with Greencastle, Edendork and Moortown all in action. The 11th round games in the Senior League will be staggered over three nights this week, with other ties taking place on Thursday and Friday evening.
Wednesday’s fixtures are as follows:
All-County League Division One
Donaghmore vs Edendork (7.15)
Galbally vs Greencastle (7.30)
Moortown vs Omagh (8.15)
Junior Reserve Knockout First Round at 7.15pm
Drumquin vs Brockagh
Derrytresk vs Drumragh
Cookstown vs Donaghmore III
Brackaville vs Eskra
Clann na nGael vs Glenelly
Castlederg vs Errigal Ciaran III
