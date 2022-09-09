Killeeshil and Errigal progress in Ladies SFC

Killeeshil 6-16 Dromore 1-5

KILLEESHIL showed Dromore a clean pair of heels as they ran out big winners in the preliminary round of the Tyrone Senior Championship on Saturday night in Carrickmore.

The St Mary’s stormed into an early lead and were never in any danger of being hauled back by Dromore who trailed by twenty points at the break

The St Dympna’s battled hard and showed improvement through the second half although it was a mountain to climb for them with Killeeshil purring along nicely.

Louise Kelly top scored with four goals for the victors while Grainne Rafferty and Chloe Collins added to the points haul. Further goals from Ciara Donnelly and Orlagh Mulgrew ensured a comfortable win and a meeting now with a fancied Carrickmore on Sunday evening in the quarter-finals.

Errigal Ciaran 0-7 Fr Rock’s 0-0

As the Tyrone ladies celebrate thirty years of football there was a distinct throw back to the low scoring Championships of old at Pomeroy on Sunday night as Errigal Ciaran met Fr Rocks in the preliminary round.

This was a tense low scoring contest that produced just seven points and saw two penalties missed.

Errigal led by just three points at the break. Both sides had traded chances over the half hour while Cookstown saw the first of their penalties turned high and wide when a goal would have had them ahead after 21 minutes.

Emma Coyle closed in from the left and was adjudged to have been fouled but shooting into the sun Cloadgh McCracken fluffed her lines.

An injury to Laura McGillion proved a set back for the Fr Rocks but as the game wore on and the veteran returned she became a major lynchpin for them. They had the chances to get back in the game as an out of sorts Errigal racked up a double figures of wides.

Through the opening half Ella McNamee, Breige Mullan and Cailin McCann tagged on Errigal points while Cookstown goalkeeper Claire Mc Donald made a couple of key saves to keep her side in the game.

A low scoring second half followed with just three Errigal points on the board, McCann with all three. They did threaten more but with the score 0-5 to no score Cookstown had their second penalty scoring opportunity. McGillion now playing well broke through and was tugged back but on this occasion Annie Nugent’s spot kick was well saved by Grainne McAnenly.

Fr Rocks did hit several wides in the latter stages but it was Errigal who progress to meet Aghyaran on Saturday night, knowing there’s room for improvement.

QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEWS



St Macartan’s, who were given a preliminary round bye when Donaghmore failed to field, will finally open their challenge at Stewartstown under lights on Thursday night with what promises to be a quarter-final thriller against Aodh Ruadh.

Two of the big hitters come together although the Mac’s after their loss in the final last year will be fancied to secure progress.

Dungannon have lots of quality and they will feel that it’s important for them to advance. Emma Jane Gervin, Meabh Mallon and Niamh Hughes will be key to that and a group of younger players are bursting through now too, so they have a real threat.

Trillick open their campaign in the Senior Championship against a fancied Sperrin Og who have the ability to make a mark this year although the ongoing injury worries over Niamh O’Neill are a cause for concern for the Greencastle side.

The 2021 Intermediate champions won six from ten league games and finished fifth in Division One so with their status assured for next year the championship will certainly be a bonus and with nothing to lose they come into this game at Omagh with plenty of confidence.

Errigal will need improvement in several areas of the field if they are to make a mark in the Championship. Yes they did beat Cookstown but this was far from a convincing triumph. Despite some excellent performances from Meabh Corrigan, Ellie McNamee and Cailin McCann as well as goalkeeper McAnenly the loss to injury of Aoife Horisk who suffered a bad knock on Sunday as well as a worry over Maria Canavan who faces a race against time to be fit could be an issue. Their quarter-final opponents St Davog’s have had a difficult season so the championship is now their only route to survival.

The champions Carrickmore embark on the defence of the Senior title on Sunday evening with what could well be a close outing against Killeeshil at Galbally. Carmen have an exciting mix of youth and experience and on the back of last year’s success and the continued progress of their minors they find themselves in a good place.