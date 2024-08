Glenelly 0-10 Killeeshil 4-13

GlLENELLY hosted Killeeshil at Plumbridge last Wednesday evening with both sides going into this clash very much involved in the promotion hunt in Division Three.

As it turned out it was the visitors who imposed the early dominance racing into an early six points lead within the opening twelve minutes.

Advertisement

A brace of points from Micheal O’Neill whilst Dillon O’Neill, Gary Reilly, Packie McMullan and Paul O’Neill all landed a point apiece. Glenelly hit their first score with fourteen minutes on the clock via Nathan McLaughlin, whilst Lorcan McCullagh added a point from a free

kick.

Packie McMullan with a point from a free kick increased the Killeeshil lead and in the twenty-third minute the visitors hit the first of their four goals via the impressive Micheal O’Neill.

The sides then traded points with Lorcan McCullagh on target from play and Luke Donnelly responding for the visitors.

Glenelly reduced the lead with a good point from midfielder Rory Kennedy however with the interval looming Killeeshil hit a killer goal via Paul O’Neill and Gary Reilly tagged on a point to leave Killeeshil eleven points ahead with Glenelly having a mountain to climb.

The Killeeshil onslaught continued immediately on the restart with Cathal Rafferty firing over a point from play and minutes later Luke Donnelly hit goal number three.

Once again, the sides traded points, Packie McMullan scoring from a free kick for the visitors whilst

Glenelly took all of fifteen second half minutes to open their account with a fine long-range point from a free kick through goalkeeper Conor McAneney.

Micheal O’Neill from play increased the Killeeshil lead and then the home side had their best spell of the encounter hitting four unanswered points.The industrious Lorcan McCullagh hit a brace from play and a free kick whilst Cormac McKeown and substitute Martin Kirk also added points.

Advertisement

With just over five minutes left to play, Killeeshil hit their fourth goal of the contest via substitute Cormac Donaghy whilst the closing minutes saw the sides trade points with Lorcan McCullagh from a free kick for Glenelly and Micheal O’Neill wrapping up a fine personal display with a last-minute point from play.

The Scorers

Glenelly

Lorcan McCullagh 0-5, Conor McAneney 0-1, Cormac McKeown 0-1, Rory Kennedy 0-1, Nathan McLaughlin 0-1, and Martin Kirk 0-1

Killeeshil

Micheal O’Neill 1-4, Paul O’Neill 1-1, Luke Donnelly 1-1, Cormac Donaghy 1-0, Packie McMullan 0-3, Gary Reilly 0-2, Dillon O’Neill 0-1, and Cathal Rafferty 0-1