Killyman are no match for Aghaloo

AGHALOO 1-22 KILLYMAN 0-2

AGHALOO breezed into the quarter-finals of the Junior Championship after a painfully one-sided beat down of Killyman at Dunmoyle on Saturday afternoon.

The tone for the contest was set on thirty seconds as Aghaloo surged up the pitch from the throw-in and Niall McElroy tucked over a point from Eoin Ward’s pass.

Points were rattled over in double quick time in the first ten minutes, with the struggling St Mary’s unable to quell the attacking onslaught from their opponents.

They trailed by 0-9 to no score just before the midway stage of the half, Aghaloo displaying an admirable ruthlessness and determined attitude, despite the paucity of the challenge they were up against.

McElroy slotted over five of those early scores (four frees), while defenders Darragh Muldoon and Conor Mullen split the posts with composed finishes.

Full- forward Niall Henderson also helped himself to a brace- including one with the fist- as Aghaloo continued to puncture gaping holes in the Killyman rearguard. The St Mary’s cause was already looking a forlorn one even before midfielder Sean Donnelly picked up two quick-fire bookings to be shown the line with just thirteen minutes having elapsed.

Henderson was then denied a goal by a terrific diving stop from Meehan who diverted the ball behind for a ’45’, while a tremendous last ditch tackle from full-back Caomhan McGahan stopped Patryk Kinder finding the net.

However after the impressive Sherry drilled over a lovely score, Aghaloo did swoop for a goal just before the break, James O’Hara sliding the ball home after effective link- up play with McElroy. With midfielder Enda McGarrity also hoisting a beauty it was 1-10 to 0-0 at the break.

It took Killyman until the 41st minute to break their scoring drought when Ronan McVeigh converted a free, but by that stage lively sub Donnelly had already chipped in with a hat-trick of points, and Sherry and Henderson had also added to Aghaloo’s tally.

It remained virtual shooting practice all the way through to the final whistle, sub Eoin Gildernew among the scorers, after his initial attempt was well-saved by the over-employed Emmett Meehan between the sticks.

The Scorers

Aghaloo

Niall McElroy (0-5,4f), Tiarnan Donnelly (0-5), Niall Henderson (0-4), James O’Hara (1-0), Oliver Sherry (0-2), Conor Mullen, Jody McGlone, Darragh Muldoon, Enda McGarrity, Patryk Kinder, Eoin Gildernew (0-1 each)

Killyman

Ronan McVeigh, Enda McGahan (0-1 each,free)

.