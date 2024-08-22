Ladies ACL Round-up: All to play for heading into last few games

IT’S nip and tuck at the top of the Division One table in the Ladies All-County League with the final rounds this week.

The lead changed hands three times over the past few days but with two games to go St Macartan’s are top for now. Errigal sit second. They have three matches to play and sit a point behind, while Trillick have a game against Errigal to play, and currently sit on nineteen points.

Chloe McCaffrey hit 1-6 against Moortown up at the Loughshore as St Mac’s bounced back from a draw with Omagh. This was a dominant display from them with Slaine McCarroll also back from injury.

Errigal eased to a big victory against bottom of the table St Dympna’s. Ciara Quinn scored the two Errigal goals and veteran Shannon Cunningham tagged on five points in a 2-10 to 0-3 win that leaves them a point behind the leaders who they face in their penultimate game.

Trillick had a free hit against Killeeshil who didn’t field last Thursday but then suffered a 4-13 to 3-4 loss at Dungannon on Sunday.

Aodh Ruadh have bounced back to form in recent weeks and the return of Aoife McGahan has no doubt influenced those performances. She registered 1-4 while once again Faye Loughran was on hand with a brace of goals. Meabh Mallon, Aine McNulty, Cara Pinkerton and minor star Hannah Cavlin also added points.

Omagh had a mixed couple of days. Gemma Begley and Sorcha Gormley netted a hat trick apiece on Thursday as Carrickmore surged to a 6-6 to 3-4 victory over St Enda’s. Credit to Omagh who rallied in the second half with goals from Christiane Hunter- Quinn, Meave McSorley and Sophie Kelly. However Carmen eased home in the end. Then on sunday Carrickmore moved up to fourth spot with a two point victory over Moortown.

On Sunday Omagh proved too much for Fintona as the Pearse fell into the drop zone. St Enda’s led 3-11 to 0-5 seven minutes into the second half but Fintona battled hard and never dropped their heads with an impressive 1-3 from Emma Loane.

In the end Hunter- Quinn finished with 1-4, with further goals from Shauna McCrory, Ella Miller and Aine Strain and contributions from Sophie Kelly, Emer McCanny and Meave McSorley. That success guarantees Omagh will be playing senior football again next season.

Cappagh pulled clear of the relegation berth with wins against the Pearses and Dromore over the weekend.

The Killyclogher side play Aodh Ruadh this evening and Fintona face Carrickmore while at the other end St Macs finish with Dromore and a head to head with Errigal. The semi-final slots are all but sown up with a battle still potentially for third and fourth.

In Division Two Clonoe suffered a set back last week as Kildress eased to a big win at O’Rahilly Park to movedthemselves up to third. A win against Ardboe and a walkover against Badoney keeps Coalisland in the mix with Edendork and an improving Fr Rocks well placed.

The top four is still has to be decided but Clonoe and St Malachy’s look assured ahead of the final rounds although the Kildress vs Edendork game may still have a bearing.

It’s been a torrid season for Sperrin Og but credit to the Greencastle side who have kept their hand on the wheel. W hile results have not gone their way they have been able to give players game time. However both themselves and Donaghmore look set for the drop.

The newly structured junior league has had mixed reviews from managers and clubs alike but with only a handful of games left Group Two it will be competed in time. In Group One Loughmacrory eased to a big win over Galbally to ensure top spot while Beragh edged out Tattyreagh to secure second spot.

The non appearance of several teams in the past couple of weeks has been disappointing but it does tee up an interesting final round this evening. Castlederg are at the summit with two walk overs last weekend adding to their position ahead of a cracker tonight against Glenelly.

The St Joseph’s too had a walkover ahead of beating Sigersons with the returning Siobhan Sheerin having a big impact. They sit third ahead of this one at Plumbridge with just three points between the sides.

Second placed Drumragh are three points shy of the Derg and had a walkover on Sunday ahead of tonight’s outing at Plunkett Park against fourth placed Pomeroy. A win over the Sigersons leaves Pomeroy three points off second place. Head to heads could well play a big part.

Meanwhile the Connollys of Moy Ladies Championships will get underway on the weekend of the 13th-15th September with prelims pencilled in.