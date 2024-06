TYRONE Ladies will travel to Clare at the end of the month in the TG4 All-Ireland Championship quarter-final.

After an opening day loss to Leitrim in their group, the Red Hands got back on track against Wicklow last time out in Dungannon recording an emphatic victory, to guarantee their progress into the last eight.

Tyrone manager Sean O’Kane admits that Clare will pose a difficult test next time out.

Advertisement

“It will be a test of character for both teams but they will start favourites with home advantage in their favour.

“Both teams have got promotion this year so in reality there isn’t much between the teams that’s for sure.

“The reality is any day you face Clare it will be difficult and we will have to be at our best to progress.”

Clare dominated Group Two accounting for both Monaghan and Offaly to top their section.

They were also winners of National League Division Three earlier this season after gaining promotion, beating Roscommon in the decider at Croke Park.

Tyrone came up against the Banner girls in their final group game last year, the sides playing out a draw in Longford.

It’s Wayne Freeman’s second year in charge of Clare. The Kildare native came to them after a spell with Louth and helped guide them to back to back League finals.

Advertisement

Clare ended Tyrone’s All-Ireland hopes at the quarter final stage in 2016 and since then have only met the Red Hands once in the Championship, that group series encounter last year.

A venue for the game will be confirmed later in the week.

Before that there is a full round of league matches to be played in Tyrone starting tonight (Thursday).

O’Kane said he would be keeping his fingers crosed that everyone reports a clean bill of health after the weekend action on the club front.

“We have had everyone back training again. We welcomed back players against Wicklow but I hope they all come through unscathed this weekend and we get a clear run again next week.”