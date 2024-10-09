Last gasp goals help Eire Ogs hurlers retain their Senior title

Eire Ogs 3-16 Eoghan Ruadh 3-13

A DRAMATIC finale to an enthralling Tyrone Senior Hurling Championship Final saw Carrickmore grab a famous victory from the jaws of imminent defeat thanks to two last gasp goals at Omagh on Sunday to complete their first five-in-a-row since the 1980s.

Sean Og Grogan was on hand to hit the net in quick succession as they came from three down to seal title number 30. But this has to rank with the most memorable considering how strong the challenge was from their Dungannon Eoghan Ruadh counterparts.

Each team gave their all in a final which fulfilled all the expectations for a closely fought contest.

Twice in each half, Dungannon established commanding leads, before the Eire Ogs fought back. Ultimately, they clinched the title and it was team captain, Bryan McGurk, who had the honour of lifting the Benburb Cup.

Four titles in a row entering this final highlighted Carrickmore’s dominance on the Tyrone hurling scene during recent years. But the Eire Ogs had to fight hard during the opening stages as a rejuvenated Dungannon side really started in brilliant fashion.

With wind advantage, the Eoghan Ruadh team played with determination and a desire to take the title for the first time since 2019. Fionn Devlin, Mark Winters, Josh Ferguson and Mickey Little all made their mark as they raced into a commanding lead.

Points in quick succession from Turlough Mullin and Branan Molloy settled Dungannon, and they were boosted moments later by the opening goal. It came when a long ball into the square from Mickey Little was snapped up by Piaras McErlean, who shot to the net from close range.

A point from Fergal Donaghy soon after left Dungannon six ahead, and put the pressure on the reigning champions to respond. But respond the Eire Ogs certainly did and, while the first quarter belonged to the challengers, it was the champions who held the edge for the remainder of the half.

Evidence of their control is clear from the scoring statistics. They trailed by 1-4 to 0-1 after 12 minutes, and saw a Josh Ferguson shot at goal go whizzing wide. However, by half-time they were 1-9 to 1-7 ahead thanks to a series of well-taken scores.

Time and again Carrickmore forged forward to grab opportunities. With Dermot Begley, Conor Grogan and Cormac Munroe winning possession, the way was clear for them to capitalise in attack. Teenager Aidan Woods registered a brace, there were another two points from Aidan Kelly and then Dean Rafferty launched a long range effort that also went over.

Leo Hughes and Mickey Little responded for Eoghan Ruadh, but their earlier fluency was missing. Instead, Carrickmore’s Aidan Kelly, Aidan Woods and Conor Grogan all scored as a fortunate goal put them ahead for the first time. A long range free from Dermot Begley sailed all the way to the net and, despite the protests from a number of Dungannon players, the goal stood.

Aidan Woods put them 1-9 to 1-7 ahead at the interval and ensured that the pressure was on Dungannon to regain their previous confidence on the restart.

There was little between the teams in that second half either. Swapped points between James McCann and Aidan Kelly maintained the status quo, but from then on the Eoghan Ruadh side really found their groove again.

Goal number two for Piarsas McErlean saw him hit the roof of the net after taking a pass from Lorcan Devlin. Aidan Woods and Fergal Donaghy both scored, before McErlean was again on target in brilliant fashion. He completed his hat-trick in the 12th minute by slamming the ball to the net after Fergal Donaghy had set him up.

Soon Dungannon were enjoying a six point advantage and perhaps some of their fans were dreaming of holding out to the finish. There was a lot of hurling left to be played, though, and, while Leo Hughes, pointed for Eoghan Ruadh, the final quarter saw the Eire Ogs stage an amazing fightback.

A 2-5 to 0-2 scoreline in those closing stages highlights the extent of the Carrickmore revival. With Dermot Begley, Conor Grogan, Seamus Sweeney and Bryan McGurk all working relentlessly, they attacked time and again. Three Aidan Kelly frees reduced the deficit, and then he and Conor Grogan added points from play to leave them just two behind on a score of 3-12 to 1-16.

Mickey Little briefly responded with what proved to be Dungannon’s final point. They tried to extend their advantage in the closing minutes, but were rocked by the two goals which proved decisive in turning matters around for the champions.

First, the ball broke and Sean Og Grogan scored the goal to bring the teams level in added time. Seconds later, the experienced number 14 was again on target, batting into an empty net as Dungannon challenged desperately in a bid to clear their lines.

It was an amazing turnaround and, as Dungannon tried three times to snatch an equaliser, the Carrickmore defence held firm to clinch the title again.